Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash Closes Portion Of 605 Freeway In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — A portion of the northbound 605 Freeway was shut down in Whittier Monday while authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding a deadly hit-and-run crash.
According to California Highway Patrol officers, the crash occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Slauson Street.
A preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro and a Toyota Prius collided into each other on the freeway and subsequently caught on fire.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
The other driver fled from the scene on foot.
No other injuries were reported.
All northbound lanes of the freeway will remain closed until just before 7 a.m., officials said. Traffic was diverted onto Telegraph Boulevard.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
One Comment
I was the 911 caller. The Camaro sped past me and about two minutes later he hit the Prius as he was weaving. Upon the first explosion my husband ran out and started helping the two women out of their car. It was quickly being engulfed in flames. They were both screaming “my husband” and my husband pulled out the elderly man from the front of the vehicle through the passenger side. He then proceeded to put out the fire on his body and head. Finally as he was trying to get the man out of the back, the man who was driving the Camaro was looking around and seeing if he could help. When they realized the man in the back was engulfed in flames the driver fled on foot. My husband pulled the man and the three women away as the windows and airbags began to explode. The firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene about 5 minutes later. The two women had burns on their heads and hands and the older man was a bit more burned. I don’t know if they have identified the driver yet.
