Death Of Art-Teaching Couple Stuns Diamond Bar Neighborhood

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA.com) – Investigators are trying to figure out why a popular couple who taught art out of their home was found stabbed to death.
Julia Hong can hardly believe her beloved art teacher who taught her how to paint for over a decade was found dead along with her husband inside their Diamond Bar home Thursday morning.
“I’m trying to not be too sad because I’m pretty sure she wouldn’t want that,” Hong said. “Of the 10 years that I was with her and her husband it was a good experience and a big part of my life.”
Detectives were sent to 3300 block Bent Twig Lane about 9:45 a.m. The couple died at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported.
Neighbors say the couple, ages 60 and 57 ran a thriving art tutoring business out of their home. They had two grown kids of their own. They were well liked and seemed happy.
Neighbors say when their son could not reach them on the phone, he asked a family friend to check on them at around 9:30. The friend found both of them stabbed to death on the ground floor. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was taken. Detectives aren’t ruling out murder suicide.
Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.
No arrests were reported.
