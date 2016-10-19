Coroner Says Chiropractic Manipulation Led To Playboy Model’s Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Playboy model Katie May died as a result of an injury caused by a chiropractor who manipulated her neck, according to Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter.
Just days before the 34-year-old died in early February, she posted on Twitter that she had a pinched nerve in her neck and was going to see a chiropractor.
Winter cited “neck manipulation by [a] chiropractor” as the cause of May’s injury that led to a certain type of deadly stroke.
May’s sister, Jenny McKerrow, said “I would have never in a million years have thought I would lose my baby sister to something like this. You have a vibrant, healthy single mom, who was at the brink of stardom, who lost her life. It’s heartbreaking.”
McKerrow said her family is angry and hopes talking publicly about it will prevent someone else from having the same fate.
“Chiropractic is very safe. I do it to my little children. I do it to my mom, who’s almost 90 years old. I do it to all my patients,” said Jeffrey Benton, Vice President of the L.A. Metro Chapter of the California Chiropractic Association.
He said complications from getting adjusted by a chiropractor are extremely rare and wondered if May had other underlying conditions.
“There are more deaths to opioid medications than there are to chiropractic manipulations,” he added.
The Mayo Clinic calls chiropractic adjustments safe but says there are possible serious yet rare complications such as a herniated disk, compression of nerves in the lower spinal column and a certain type of stroke after neck manipulation.
The website advises against getting adjustments if you have severe osteoporosis, numbness and tingling, cancer in the spine and increased risks of stroke or excessive motion in the spine.
CVA (stroke) has been reported after chiropractic manipulation of the cervical (neck) spine before and is a rare but real potential complication. That the conditions causing the stroke were present from the injury seems unlikely although that is also a possibility which can not be proven given the studies that were done, based on the other evidence given.
It’s not that rare. I saw a couple of cases when I ran a trauma center in Orange County. We’d see one every year or two.
Ten years ago I went to a chiropractor for the first time. 48 hours after having two neck adjustments (one of Friday, one on Saturday), I had a stroke. So yes, although rare, it does happen. Although my stroke occurred ten years ago, I still have residual brain damage which affects my ability to spell rather simple words (thank goodness I learned to spell phonetically), correctly interpret numbers when said verbally, and use the appropriate pronoun when writing. I always caution people to never let a chiropractor touch their neck.
Yeah they’re quacks until you go in hardly able to stand and come out 45 minutes later feeling like a million bucks.
Birth control pills may have also played a roll, if she was taking them, as many women do. Birth control pill cause a lot of blood clots. The manipulation dislodged it.
Factor V Leiden
Chiropractic is a safe proven effective form of treatment for neck and back pain. Medicine is the third leading cause of death in this country. Malpractice is a fraction of the cost for DC’s vs. DO’s/M.D’s also. Chiropractors go 4 years undergrad and 5 years grad which is 9 years compared to 8 years for MD. DC’s that are board certified in Neurology, Radiology or ant other cert go much longer just as medical specialists. Dc’s take the same state boards as MD’s plus subjects specific to Nutrition and radiology. The only “witch doctors” out there are the ones with little to no efficacy and high morbidity rates and we all know who they are.
http://backtochiropractic.net/PDF/Chiropractic%20Education%20VS%20Medical%20Education.pdf
Any time you do any procedure, you have to weight the risk against the benefit. There is a risk and people should know that and make an informed decision. https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/neck-manipulation-risk-vs-benefit/
I also had a mini stroke a few years back only 2 days after having my neck cracked at the chiropractor’s. When talking with the Neurosurgeon he asked if I had my neck cracked. When I admitted that I did, he said to never ever have it done again! I am a firm believer n Chiropractors as I have been able to avoid surgery for my lower back.
I had a similar reaction to the line about opioids deaths in comparison. If I were promoting chiropractors, I would leave that detail out.
I went to a chiropractor a couple years ago to get a back adjustment. The guy pushed down on my back so hard he cracked my rib. Last time I will go see one of these clowns.
I go occasionally. Don’t do the neck crack
Vertebral artery dissection.
Chiropractic is the safest form of health care. this is a real tragedy. but to put it into perspective, you might read a story like this once every 5 years. every one is fine going to the doctor, going into hospitals, yet they kill 350,000 a YEAR! so to insinuate in any way that chiropractic isn’t one of the safest health care modalities is colossal ignorance.
VERIFIABLE NON-BLOGGER data source for than number please.
Actually it is 250,000 a year according to John Hopkins.
https://www.rt.com/usa/341784-medical-error-kills-usa/
Learned years ago that there is a substantial stroke risk with chiropractic “neck cracking.” A person can even cause a stroke themselves by rotating the head as far back as possible in attempts to “crack” it. Don’t do it, folks!
How come once you start, you have to keep going back again and again for an ‘ adjustment’. The only thing they do is adjust your bank balance.
I am pretty sure why you are a proponent of Asian massage CO Jones. If you knew anything about chiropractic, health, or had any common sense you might understand why someone would choose to regularly visit a chiropractor. It is called proactive vs. reactive health care. I’m not sure if you think chiros glue bones back in place or that people may actually go back to the same jobs and lifestyles that create problems in their backs that they would like to have addressed before they fall apart.
It’s a rare occurrence to get that type of stroke, but it is real. On the other hand, Upper Cervical Chiropractic is the real traditional approach and is much more efficient at healing. UCC does not require the neck to be violently manipulated and essentially eliminates the possibility of disc herniation, nerve compression or stroke in patients. I was a Chiropractic patient for 25 years and yet my neck was getting worse. After 3 years of seeing a UCC doctor, my neck is almost normal.
…or the chiropractor may not have been as skilled as he/she should be. Some healthcare professionals are better than others.
While it is a tragedy that this happened, the odds are up to 2 million to one of it happening at all. You’re far more likely to die from an MVA, a fall or poisoning. In fact in 2013 out of 2.5 million deaths reported, there were over 46,000 that died by both legal and illegal drugs. Please stop with the knee jerk reactions to advance an agenda. Do your own research and look at the stats.
I prefer to go to doctors that won’t paralyze or kill me, and you know, that have actually gone to medical school.
D D Palmer, the ‘inventor” of Chriopratic was a well known con artist and nut job in his home town. In fact this is a quote from the local Davenport newspaper at the time,
“”A crank on magnetism has a crazy notion that he can cure the sick and crippled with his magnetic hands. His victims are the weak-minded, ignorant and superstitious, those foolish people who have been sick for years and have become tired of the regular physician and want health by the short-cut method … he has certainly profited by the ignorance of his victims … His increase in business shows what can be done in Davenport, even by a quack.”
Not much has really changed.
Every medical field has deaths/injuries from procedures and errors. https://www.rt.com/usa/341784-medical-error-kills-usa/
John Hopkins study claimed medical error is the 3rd biggest cause of death in the US.
This is exceedingly rare and usually the result of an undetected dissecting anuerysm. Like any aneurysm they can rupture without warning at any time. Strangely, it almost always occurs in women in their 30-40’s. The MOST common occurrence is at the hairdresser’s, with the womans head laying back in the shampoo sink. It’s always tragic and never predictable. My ex’s 40 year old aunt keeled over dead of a cerebral aneurysm while getting ready for work one morning. Her son found her dead in her bedroom. Tragic.
I am a medical doctor and I’ve seen three patients who have experienced permanent paralysis as result of neck manipulation.
Chiropractic is a make believe method of curing everything. The recognition of this vodoo quackery is the real crime.
Friend of mine had a stroke subsequent to chiropractic manipulation of cervical spine. Vertebral artery trauma. While uncommon, the incidence of damage by chiropractors to the cervical spine or surrounding structures is not rare in the medical literature. Bottom line-it is not worth the risk! Keep them away from your cervical area. Period.
Have never been, will never go. Hell, I don’t even like going to REAL doctors.
The Mayo Clinic informed me in 1979 that the death of my wife from this same manipulation [from a chiropractor] was one out of 30 over the most recent 6 mo period. Coroner ruled as above. What improvements have occurred since? Apparently very little.
This is a fairly rare but well-known possible complication of neck “manipulation.” Something similar can happen to women when they have their hair washed at a salon — you know, in those sinks with the reclining-back chair with your neck resting in the special cut-out, neck flexed backward so your head is under the spray nozzle. Especially dangerous for older women.
Malpractice insurance for a Chiro is peanuts when compared to a MD…That tells you who is more dangerous
So your argument is that chiropractic “medicine” is more useless than dangerous? I agree completely but we probably won’t see it on any of their business cards anytime soon.
I am a medical doctor and I’ve seen three patients who have experienced permanent paralysis as result of neck manipulation. Dr. Jim, publish your information so a formal complaint on your medical license can be filed for a false claim. Medical doctors are angry that chiropractors take their business away. Medical doctors kill more patients by neglect than any other profession.
Compounding the problem is un-reported events of stroke due to neck manipulation. So we don’t even know exact numbers of cases probably. I was told confidentially by an employee of my former chiropractor that a 30-something year old male stroked out on the table after a neck manipulation. The terrible thing is that the chiro left him there for 20 min as he panicked about what to do. Then he sent him home when he regained consciousness. I can’t remember if she told it was ever reported to the board or other agency. After hearing that I never let them touch me in that way. There is instead a little hand-held device that resembles a squeezable muscle building device with little ball bearings that produce a small amount pressure to the vertebrae in the neck, so there is not risk of injuring the artery.
if chiropractic is so dangerous why is a chiropractor’s malpractice insurance peanuts in comparison to a medical doctor’s??? this is another attack on a very beneficial therapy. in fact, golfers and track athletes travel to events with their chiropractors. would they do that if chiropractic was so dangerous???
So sad. If her adjustment caused her death it would still be a drop in the bucket juxtaposed to the number caused by orthopedic surgery.
From NCBI
Data from the National Hospital Discharge Survey, a nationwide sample of hospital admissions, were obtained for the years 1995 through 1997. The study was limited to hospital admissions. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed.
RESULTS:
The 43,215 inpatient orthopaedic operations that we evaluated were associated with a mortality rate of 0.92%. Seventy-seven percent of all deaths occurred after procedures performed
Don’t people realize that “chripractors” are QUACKS! C’mon, already! Stop it!
Wow. So many anti-chiros that love to come out in droves on this stuff. As some have stated, the odds are amazingly low of actually having something happen. And chiropractic has made my life 10 times better. Working on the PC all day, I used to always have issues, migraines, you name it. Now I am almost always pain free. And the whole “real doctor” stuff is silly. I know they do just as much school as most non-surgical doctors and take medical boards.
Some people say “you have to go back forever”…Because you’re talking about something that you can keep messing up. I don’t just get one massage and my muscles are fine forever. Same with getting my joints messed up. Sure, I can wait and if it’s minor it will hopefully fix itself. I know if my neck is sore I can hold it a certain way for a few days and the crick in my neck slowly goes away. Or…I visit the chiropractor and I’m back to living normally. There’s a reason athletes swear by it and love it so much. For those of us trying to live lives to the fullest, not take down time from making money, we love it.
https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-end-of-chiropractic/
How many people die every day from medical complications and mistakes? Come on people!
I guess if I relied on being a chiropractor to put food on the table, I’d offer up quotes to imply that a victim of a chiropractic accident might have been a drug addict and died because of that instead.
Clearly one alleged death from a prior chiropractor visit deserves far more media attention than the hundreds of thousands of annual deaths from legally prescribed drugs from physicians.
Chiropractors are a joke, not all, but most. there is a reason you don’t need a referral from an MD to see them. go see a Physical Therapist, they will do the job, and they all have a doctorate degree…chiropractors don’t kmow half of what a PT does
I don’t care how rare this is. I will never go to a chiropractor. Ever! They suck you in with their so called fixes and you have to keep going back to get “adjusted”. What a fraud of a practice. Never, never, never will I go.
Chiropractice seems as inefficacious as prayer–only much more dangerous.
“There are more deaths to opioid medications than there are to chiropractic manipulations.”
Hardly exculpatory information.
This is actually a known risk of neck adjustment and if you google it, you’ll find other news articles of the same thing happening. Chiropractic can do a lot of good but the neck is too vulnerable to injury, twist it just a bit too far and the arteries can be overstretched and tear. There’s no special risk factors, it can happen to anyone. You can get this adjustment safely for years then suddenly it goes wrong. It’s not worth the risk. There’s plenty of info online about it. Canada tried to outlaw this type of adjustment a few years ago, I’m not sure what came of that.
I am a chiropractor and have been one for 30 years. There are some people who have calcium deposits in their neck and an adjustment can cause them to come loose. Do you know more people stroke out while getting their hair washed at salons than at a chiropractor? It does happen. The thing is, MDs kill people by accident, so does taking aspirin. You cannot live life and avoid accidents from happening. The bottom line is this. We chiropractors have a very low malpractice insurance rates because we do not hurt people.
Back in the 90s, I worked for a Chiropractor in CA who believed in that whole subluxation & getting the spine in line, for the body to be healthy garbage – she was hurting people.
While in my experience as a radiologist, vertebral artery dissection secondary to chiropractic manipulation of the cervical spine was a relatively rare complication, I nonetheless saw several such cases in patients whom I encountered with these injuries. As was my custom, I did a history and focused physical exam on every patient on whom I proposed to perform an interventional procedure, in these cases cerebral angiography. In every one of those instances, I discovered via my own history-taking that the patient’s symptoms had onset contemporaneous with the manipulation, and unsurprisingly demonstrated precisely what the history had told me to expect — vertebral artery dissections. The anatomy of the area of transition of the vertebrals from their bony canals in the neck into the base of the skull through the tough, fixed, double-layer antlanto-occipital membrane predisposes to such traumatic dissections from the shearing and stretching forces generated by the chiropractic manipulation.
My suggestion is go to a real doctor.
there is a strong possibility that the deceased model had ehlers-danlos syndrome, which is extremely underdiagnosed, and I will bet that the chiropractor is not trained to recognize it. And yes I am a doctor, and I see cases every day of people with undiagnosed EDS. It is what killed John Ritter
Can she just be Katie May, instead of Playboy model Katie May ” Anyway – chiropractor-induced stroke. It happens. You sign a waiver.
J Neurosurg. 2011 Dec;115(6):1197-205. doi: 10.3171/2011.8.JNS111212. Epub 2011 Sep 16.
Craniocervical arterial dissections as sequelae of chiropractic manipulation: patterns of injury and management.
Albuquerque FC1, Hu YC, Dashti SR, Abla AA, Clark JC, Alkire B, Theodore N, McDougall CG.
I’d never get it done, no matter how much my neck hurt. However, seems to be real big modern Christian church circles as a cure for just about everything. Right up there with essential oils and speaking in tongues.
There are over 100,000 deaths from pharmaceutical drugs each year in the USA, even when prescribed correctly and taken as prescribed.
More than a quarter MILLION people are killed each year in America due to “medical misadventure” – that is, malpractice. Everyone is fired up about one death due to chiropractor?
40 years ago my husband’s doctor told him to go to a surgeon for back surgery and set up an appointment since he had a bike accident and couldn’t hardly get out of bed, his back was in such bad shape. He stopped on the way home at a chiropractor. The chiropractor knew exactly what to do and he had 3 visits. The chiropractor also told my husband how to lift things as that was what he did on his job. by 3 visits, he was walking straight up and doing great. Today, he’s still going strong at 76. If he had back surgery as the doctor told him to, he would have been disabled all these years. The chiropractor is dead now but my husband owes him still for being there. There are good chiropractors and there are not so good chiropractors. A few years ago, I couldn’t raise my arm as I had fallen several times. The chiropractor I went to, took xrays and knew exactly what to do. It took about 15 visits and now I’m just fine. My sinuses also cleared up. Having had sinus headaches for years, all of a sudden, sinus problems gone. I’m just telling you how a chiropractor helped my family. They are not quacks.
Or, God forbid, undiagnosed cervical spinal stenosis.
I have seen this a few times. Manipulation of the cervical spine can cause a vertebral artery dissection. The dissection leads to the formation of thrombus (blood clot) which subsequently embolizes to the brainstem resulting in a brainstem stroke (death), cerebellar stroke (extreme dizziness), or stroke in the posterior cerebral hemisphere (visual perception abnormalites).
