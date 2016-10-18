Southland Woman Shocked By ‘F— You’ Message From Expedia Employee

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — West Hills teacher and coach Cara Viramontes couldn’t believe what she saw when she opened a recent email from travel site Expedia.com.
“I thought it was a joke,” she recalled. “No way this could have happened.”
When Viramontes logged in to check her itinerary on Expedia’s website last week, she found an expletive — in bold — followed by an exclamation mark. Yes, an Expedia employee appeared to have left her a message: “F— You!”
What’s more, she saw that her and her family’s New Year’s travel reservation had been cancelled without their consent.
“Everyone I show, they laugh and think it’s a joke,” she said. “No one can believe a company as credible as Expedia would ever do something like this.”
It all began when Viramontes complained that she had been charged for travel insurance for her 8 month old son, even though the infant doesn’t need an airline ticket and will sit on her lap. After the call, she responded to an online survey, sent to her by Expedia.
“I was honest,” she said. “I said, ‘You know what, the lady wasn’t helpful. I asked to speak to a supervisor and she wouldn’t let me speak to a supervisor.'”
Two days later, the high school teacher and coach says she got the email telling her that her trip had been cancelled. And that’s when she saw the foul language.
She quickly called customer service. She says she was told that she was to blame for the canceled reservation. She then sent the supervisor a screenshot of the “F— You” at the top of her itinerary.
“It’s clear as day what was written and I haven’t received a response,” she said. “Nothing.”
Viramontes said on Tuesday that Expedia had yet to offer to compensate her for the $600 she paid for her plane tickets. She said a supervisor told her she would have to pay a $200 fee to book another flight.
Expedia later responded to a request for comment from CBS2 on Tuesday afternoon.
“We take this matter very seriously and have opened up an investigation analyzing every click and action made by our customer service agents,” the company said.
Expedia also said it will rebook Viramontes flights, refund her money and provide her with a $500 voucher.
Sad to see such a credible company do this.
Credible? Really? They didn’t mention firing the employee if they found she was guilty. I won’t be doing business with Expedia.
I don’t do business with the online travel agents anymore. Too many fees, too little flexibility, and if anything….and I mean ANYTHING goes wrong with your trip, they really rake you over the coals for more money.
I recommend you just pay the extra $50 and buy the tickets directly from the airline. If there is a problem with weather, connections or anything else the airline will straight up tell you that if you purchased the tickets from them they would help you out but you are on your own with the online agents. It really isn’t worth the extra few dollars you are saving when you have a problem.
never doing biz with them again.
DivingEngineer: Don’t be so sure that airlines will deal straight with you. I’ve been left stranded by airlines who don’t bother helping out in inclement weather (United, Denver, Dec. 2006 snowstorm) – we shouldn’t have been allowed to leave our originating city as our connecting flight was cancelled before our flight boarded, but no one wanted to try to rebook us with a pet onboard. The soonest United was going to get us to our destination was four days after the roads out of the city reopened. We drove out and got in two days faster.
A second incident was with Delta in Atlanta, June 2011, when a thunderstorm resulted in our flight crew timing out. The gate attendant left and came back 20 minutes after the storm was over with the announcement, “As I’m sure you are all aware by now, your flight has been cancelled.” Delta “rebooked” everyone for another flight 24 hours later – uh, no. By that time, I would have missed what I was going to. I drove there that night.
Expedia is the best. Trust me.. compared to all other booking sites.
Credible?
I stopped using Expedia years ago because they don’t stand behind their promise to make things right.
Now when Expedia cancels an itinerary without consent it will change the subject line to:
“…And the horse you rode in on.”
Somebody read Rule #1 in the American Airlines customer service handbook.
they must have copied it from Spirit Airlines
Welp, there’s a company I’ll never use again.
I work at a hotel pretty much daily and have to call a lot of third party websites such as Expedia, Hotel.com, Priceline, ECT And while Expedia is one of the best in the business they can be incredibly rude you’ll never get to speak with a manager or supervisor and if your unlucky to get a bed rep over the phone your trip can be thoroughly ruined. However Expedia is the best in the business and they do generally fix stuff unlike Priceline or Hotwire who will literally just say “To Bad, not our problem” And hang up on me, even though I am running the hotel being front desk.
You’re “running the hotel being front desk”. What IS a “hotel being front desk”, exactly?
Oh, bite me, grammar nazi bozo. If you’re going to be an ass, at least make sure to point out all the errors, “To bad…” Oops, your bad. Her point was very well made, so my guess is you either work for Expedia, or are too stupid to, and are getting ready for your shift at McD.
@Larry couldn’t figure out how to spell McDonald’s? you idiot
You get treated far better going directly to the hotel/ airline. I use orbitz to find flights then go to the airlines sites to buy tickets. Never had to pay more, usually same or slightly less. Hotels are the same way. If things go bad the hotels and airlines take better care of you when you are “their” customer.
Gee… Makes one think that customer service has become a race to the bottom. And this in a world that’s becoming more competitive, not less. You can’t buy bad publicity like this.
Attitudes like the ones Expedia demonstrates in this debacle are a direct result of an entire generation of people who grew up without being taught self-restraint, respect for others, and that actions have consequences. We’re seeing the “it’s all about me” generation in action, selfie sticks and all. It was predictable, and it’s not pretty. The times when the golden rule in business was “The customer is always right” have been replaced by “The customer’s just a 4-letter word”.
Otherwise known as the generation of self important morons.
Fire the rep, obviously. In my experience, Expedia is the worst. Often receive less than desirable accomodations from hotels you have booked with to save money. Used them twice to give them a chance. Messed up my honeymoon. Call the hotels and airlines directly.
Nope. Ive used Expedia, but I’m done with them. Don’t want to experience this myself.
” Ticket she booked for her WIFE and son “. She’s a ” High school teacher and coach ”
That’s no way to get on Angie’s List.
I got a similar email from an overlord at Trip Advisor — are they owned by the same company or something? I’ll never book with either company again.
I have a sneaking suspicion that there’s more to the story here than what’s presented. Maybe someone trying to game the system?
Well, having worked Customer Service i can tell you, that most call centers don’t care about the people answering the phones. They just want butts in seats, and if they have to fire someone and train a new person, oh well it is all figured into the budget. What do people expect when companies pay barely living wages, they know that they can have another butt in that seat trained in 2 weeks.
You sound a lot like the $15/hr minimum wage whiners. The way to avoid the dead-end street of low-paying employment is by staying in school long enough to actually learn enough to be an asset in a higher paying position. It’s not rocket-science. Call centers don’t pay much because they hire people who don’t know much. See how that works?
Yes. Earn an advanced degree, get hired by a tech firm, and train your foreign replacement.
You’re defense of Expedia tells me you are an idiot.
Your inability to distinguish between “Your” and “You’re” says quite a lot about you.
You clowns are blaming Expedia? You’re the same idiots that blame the gun too. Morons
For the initial problem (cancelling of the trip and the F U message)? No, not Expedia’s problem. However, we CAN blame them for their response for it. They basically blew this lady off until it started getting media attention.
So Expedia so no problem with what their rep did, until they were worried about it showing up in the papers. Only then did they react.
So yeah, we can blame Expedia for it.
Well without a very public apology, firings, etc., I wouldn’t use this company again. Particularly after they seem to have stonewalled the complaint and made the situation worse. Who needs them anyway. It’s not like there aren’t many competitors in the same business.
Booked travel for my daughter on Expedia. One flight was late and so she missed the connecting flight. She had to buy another ticket to complete the travel. Expedia said it wasn’t their fault and so refused to book another flight for her or compensate. I will never use Expedia again. Ever.
Well, I’m certainly no Expedia apologist, but in that instance, it WASN’T Expedia’s fault – they have no influence on airline flight scheduling. Since you fail to mention travel insurance, there probabably was none, but that’s how things like this can be avoided.
Seriously, people use Expedia?
She’s a teacher so…dull.
I have never used Expedia. My kids does, but I have read many times that when the traveler show up their hotel reservations have been dancelled and sold to someone else because Expidia never send the payment. No good. I can’t travel like that.
The Expedia agent must have gotten the impression that Miss Viramontes was a Trump supporter.
Somebody gonna lose their cushy job!
Always ask “what country is this?” Chances are your call taker is from Guatemala or some other 3rd world venue and is sub to the primary vendor. Your bad review probably means she will not be able to buy toilet paper for the week.🙂
I just blocked them from any future emails and wrote them to take me off their list. I have used them many times in the past but this is reprehensible and inexcusable. Both at the corporate side all the way down. Done.
Here is a a list of all the companies that Expedia owns. They don’t have to have good customer service, they have cornered the market. Try and book a trip on-line without using one of these sites.
Expedia
Hotels.com
Orbitz Worldwide
Expedia Affiliate Network (EAN)
trivago
HomeAway
Egencia
Travelocity
Hotwire
Wotif Group
Classic Vacations
CarRentals.com
Expedia Local Expert
Venere
Expedia CruiseShipCenters
Are you sure of this list? What is your source? I used to work for Sabre, formerly a part of AMR/American Airlines, and I worked on the Travelocity team for a while. So, unless Sabre sold it to Expedia, or Sabre owns Expedia, then I doubt your entire list. Also, Sabre is one of the biggest travel reservation systems in the world. With the level of compliance requirements for employees of Sabre, I cannot buy your list. Please show your sources.
Expedia didn’t care, one little bit, until it made the news.
The author uses the word “she” 21 times and “her” 15 times in this short article. Is this due to a limited vocabulary or does the writer get paid per word?
I think every profession needs a way to say “F- you” to their customers. The customer is not always right, and anyone in customer service knows this. Food servers spit in the food. Travel agents cancel your trip. Doctors kill your loved ones. Football players take a knee. This lady was probably extremely rude, condescending, self righteous, and belligerent. My guess is they don’t save these types of instances for just any old customer, they save it for the biggest a-holes. Good for Expedia, I’ll be booking all my trips in the future with you, and be extra nice. I might even pay extra. I’m going to go book a trip right now. Right after I take a dump on my neighbor’s lawn.
I can not comment on Expedia, but in general, interactions with large companies are more detached now then ever imo. By detached, I mean that corporations and large companies focus more and more on data and behavior analytics, then on human interaction. In one example (story – NY Times) We are finding that companies are intentionally increasing wait times because data shows that increased wait times encourages customers to give up. Eventually people now forget the bad experience and back they go… I am not sure why, but I suspect the ever decreasing attention spans and social media are slowly working their way up to higher levels of management.
Hard to believe, why would any Expedia employee care. Well, hey stay home and do some cleaning and maintenance your home probably needs it!
I want to hear the other side of the story. Something is missing here. I’d like to hear the audio tapes and read the emails. I use Expedia all the time w/o a problem. Let me guess, Expedia donated to the Trump campaign, so it’s time to orchestrate the destruction of Expedia. Right?
Somehow I feel the customer was being over the top. All of us who have worked retail know of customers who constantly complain and are over the top to try to get their way, or to get something free. I wish I knew the employee’s side of the story as well.
Customer service jobs can suck. Mostly because customers suck. This woman sounds like a pain in the a. I congratulate the agent. Many have dreamed of doing the same thing to annoying customers. Bravo!
No mention of whether or not the employee who posted the message has been terminated. He or she ought to be.
If I were the supervisor, I’d make Expedia pay for all of this woman’s tickets plus give her a voucher. This is unacceptable behavior. My goodness. People can’t even post a comment/review without repercussions. That’s why I never review anything online. I don’t need this aggravation.
Interesting timing. I quit Expedia last week after I had to pay over $150 extra over and above what they quoted. I won’t book with Expedia again.
I am will to predict that two (2) things are going to happen (and not necessarily in this order): (1) Some travel agents for “Expedia” are going to get severely reprimanded or terminated; (2) Cara Viramontes and her family will get her money back and either get a discounted or free trip, courtesy of “Expedia” I cannot believe that some Customer Service Representatives are that arrogant or stupid to think that their customers are not going to follow up on these type of comments that they tend to make. If you pi** off a customer, you will always hear about it. IT ALWAYS HAPPENS!
If you like Expedia, you can keep your Expedia! Or you can go somewhere else! I have and I will!
thats what happens when customer service is in India
Sad, but it happens.
I would be very interested in knowing the race and age of the rep.
I have noticed a trend lately….
I’ve been overcharged by Expedia too ($70.00). Never went back to them again. Never will.
Airline tickets may be a little higher from the airline , but hotel and rental car reservations are always cheapest if you call the hotel or car rental agency directly. I mean the actual physical location, not the 800 numbers. At most hotels the front desk will give you the very rock bottom price for rooms. I rutinly save 40% over online agencies and even the corporate websites will say hotels are booked solid for some dates but when i call the actual front desk they have rooms available. Car rental agencies are the worst for saying they have no cars available, but when you find the number to the local desk THEY HAVE LOTS OF CARS and the prices are cheaper than advertised .
Wouldn’t it be nice for companies to do things right without customers having to go to lengths to publically shame them? Yeah, Expedia’s sorry, alright…sorry they’re in the headlines like this, that’s all. I truly hate the times in which we live. No honor anymore, anywhere. Everything’s a scam or a hustle and our “leaders” are lawless despots. Nuclear war might not be a bad idea after all.
I’m so glad I don’t use Expedia.
Why I never leave a reply to their surveys.
Its all about customer service. The supervisor should have never blamed the customer but should have looked into the issue and politely and respectfully responded to the customers concerns. Mistakes happen and employees do stupid things. This error speaks more to a company culture, a way of doing business that is not consumer centered but profit centered.
Stay away form companies that only want your money and care little for your satisfaction.
It looks like Expedia resolved the issue kicking and screaming only after being smacked with irrefutable evidence and a pending PR nightmare.
Note to self…never use Expedia.
Wow, Expedia has not even come out to say the agent has been fired. Which means it’s entirely possible if you use their service, you’ll get that same person with a chip on their shoulder harassing YOU! Buyer be warned!
Wow. I have had mixed service with Expedia. Some good/some bad. They are inconsistent. I stopped using them a few years ago.
My parents purchased a travel package from Expedia, which required them to call Expedia’s customer service to complete the booking. But the rep misspelled their last name on their plane tickets, and Expedia initially refused to correct the mistake. My retiree parents had to spend months of pleading and $1,600 (on top of what they already paid for the hotel and plane tickets) just so they could go on my dad’s 65th birthday trip to Italy.
Expedia is hands down the worst travel company; their customer service is callous, incompetent, and infuriating. This article doesn’t surprise me at all.
How did she find a live person to talk to? I have used Expedia a lot, in fact since they were founded. Getting hold of a live person to talk to is, at least in my experience, a miracle.
When you are losing good paying jobs and these positions are the only ones available, at a very low pay rate, then this is type of Customer Service Reps. you get. Why do you think that a lot of Customer Service jobs have moved overseas?
This sounds exactly like when a kid comes home from school:
Kid: “This big kid punched me for no reason”
Parent: “what did you do before you got punched?”
Kid: “Nothing”
Parent: “Really, nothing at all?
Kid: “Well, I did call them some bad names and stuff”
Parent: “and stuff?”
Kid: “…..and I threw the kids lunch on floor and stepped on it”
I don’t know why people deal with these large, faceless companies when they can use a local travel agent. You get the same good deals and also have some personal accountability. We’ve been using our agent for years. Local is better.
All large firms have bad apples – the REALLY bad thing is that it’s so hard to get up the layers (outsourced service drones) until you get to ACTUAL employees who can do something. The companies these days insulate themselves too much from reality.
im never using Expedia again. I hope this is on facebook. I have been saying for years that good customer service is out the door and pretty much non-existent, but this is way out there.
That gal and her wife? Ok..just watching her tells me she doesn’t have a personality but an attitude! I think she came across as less than polite..let’s hear the recorded conversation.
I agree. This seems biased.
Normally I side with consumers in all these disputes, but this is half the story. I find it VERY unlikely her telephone conversation with the agent was pleasant. I find it VERY unlikely that there is not a whole lot more to this story than we are being told.
We see these repeatedly from airline travelers who make up stories about how this stewardess is racist or that attendant was mean. Then witnesses / video comes out showing something completely different.
Apparently, Cara is the husband!
I stopped using agents 5 years ago, I buy direct from Airline. No problems, ever.
Hmm. Something seems off-kilter here. Expedia employees doubtless have numerous complaints on a daily business as part of their jobs. This behavior by them seems pretty over-the-top for what the woman describes and the lack of reaction by management odd. Methinks part of the story is being left out…
I had something similar to this happen to me with Comcast years ago. I was having access problems to my online account or something like that – can’t remember – but after dealing with a VERY difficult CS person wfho appeared to have a Hispanic accent, my account password got changed to something like F__CK_Y_U – the rep changed the password in retaliation. I was only able to see it because I was still in my online account and could see the password in clear text in my online account. Had I not seen that, he would have denied me access to my account because he changed the password. What concerned me is – what other information did this jerk have access to in my account? My SSN? It’s very disturbing that so much CS has been outsourced to foreigners in other countries and along with it our most private information
I worked for US Airways for 6 years and let me tell you, it’s a difficult industry, both for passengers and the employees. A lot of it has to do with the way the airlines operate. I pretty much have boycotted the airline industry as far as flying because of the way some of these airlines operate, especially the $150 change fee, which I think is completely ridiculous to charge just to change a ticket. And, some passengers aren’t saints either.
From my experience, avoid the agencies. There were many situations where I had to deny passengers certain accommodations as dictated by the ailrine because they used a cheap agency, had to direct them back to the agency, which always created an employee vs passenger scenario.
I guarantee that the CS rep was either in Mexico or India – this is what you get when you OUTSOURCE to the lowest bidder. I am a homeowner who uses VRBO/HomeAway and they have now partnered with Expedia so this troubles me that our guests might be having this kind of negative experience with Expedia.
In America, isn’t it canceled and not cancelled?
Probably bad survey number 25 for that employee. Was out the door anyway, scorch the earth?
Expedia consider that you are a Time Traveler at times. I had a confirmed and fully paid flight from Toronto to Taipei via Shanghai in Business class using Air Canada and then Air China. Whilst out of the USA well before the trip, Expedia accepted a “schedule change” for me that had me leaving on my Air China flight 7 hours before my plane from Toronto was due to land in Shanghai. It took three days, and a total of 7 hours to get that one sorted out. All CS agents were in Manila
“Her wife and son…” that poor, poor little boy.
What an idiot woman. She refuses to buy insurance for her 8 month son.Because he will be sitting in her lap. And if something happens to the uninsured brat-then what ? She’ll go ballistic and blame Expedia and everyone but her self. .Screaming babies on planes ruin many trips for other passengers on the same flight. At 8 months old this kid won’t remember any of the trip anyway and should stay home with his grandparents..Airlines should keep all children under the age of 10 off aircraft.I fly 50-60 times a year on business and I can;t think of one flight that was not ruined by clueless parent who won’t shut there little dariings up.
“Expletivia.com”
Expedia did nearly the same thing to us. Refused to refund our money. Furthermore, when we asked for a receipt of our canceled trip to submit to our travel insurance, they refused. No reason. Just a giant f-u. Everyone we talked to in customer service were rude, angry, and acted like we were wasting their time. They basically stole almost 1000 dollars and couldn’t be bothered to even give us a receipt. Never again. Worst company ever.
A company can’t control every single action of every single employee. But they can fix the problem. The fact that it took questions from CBS to get them to do anything is abhorrent.
Notice nothing happened until a news agency called Expedia. They weren’t going to do Jack until they realized the public would find out what happened.
“a company as credible as Expedia”
Since when?
A+ BBB rating.
Here’s my theory based on past experience with certain segments of society. Could this just be another social justice warrior faking an incident? She calls the company and cancels the reservation, then alters the email header in a program to claim discrimination show she can get attention and/ or free tickets or for some imagined “cause”. Sound far fetched? Not as much as you would think, happens all the time. Just a theory, though.
I found out several year ago that it’s a rip off company. I don’t use any third party to book flights, hotels or vehicles. Go straight to the source and bypass these booking companies. You’ll save money and be better served.
Owning a business……Ive wanted to do the same thing MANY times…She looks like B_tch and I’m sure she was being very abusive to get he money back……..
I had a very similar experience. Expedia and their supervisors were very rude and not client/customer focused. This story is very sad however I am not surprised considering my experience of poor service. My experience started when I got the confirmation and only 1/2 of my flights showed up. When I clicked “buy” i was expecting that I was buying all of the flights I needed. Wasn’t the case when I got the confirmation.
Never use Expedia. My family was left without tickets in Paris 3 years ago when Expedia didn’t complete the booking- even though the itinerary said they did and were charged for it- and wouldn’t lift a finger to help. Had to purchase tickets out of their own pocket to finish the trip and only when an attorney sent Expedia a letter did they refund the money.
Hey, I got one of those e-mails also, where is my voucher?
United Airlines did the same thing to my teenage daughter after I went off on them for knowingly leaving her without a place to stay after they cancelled her flight in Chicago. It was after 11pm and they had known since 4:30pm, per the Hilton, that the hotel they were writing vouchers for was FULL. Sick and sad people to do that to someone, let alone a kid by herself in the murder capital of the US: Welcome to Chicago! YES, without telling us, they cancelled her flight the next morning and her return flight home to Ohio for after her time volunteering at a reservation in South Dakota. We got lucky because i just happened to check her reservation on line to make sure of the time of her morning flight and found the rest of her trip was cancelled. And, NO, I did not use any foul language when i told them off, nor when i called back to force them to reinstate her trip. We don’t fly through Chicago or go to IL for anything ever now.
Sounds like they really get on their staff to sell the extended warranty.
If you can, book direct with hotels rather then 3rd party sites like expedia. They have zero care for the customer and charge massive commissions to hotel, 20% of the room rate. Book Direct and always be treated better.
I’m guessing this “agent” had the approximate maturity level of a twelve year old. As John Wayne once said, “Life is tough. It’s tougher when you’re stupid.” This “agent” was truly stupid.
This is a hoax. I just logged into my account on Expedia and used the edit trip name function and then clicked the e-mail itinerary function. Big shocker, the subject of the e-mail is exactly what I wrote and it is sent from expedia.com. Can I have a $500 voucher now?
SMH, the lengths people go for attention. This apparent victim likely had a flight cancelled and was looking for some compensation.
I think they accidently sent one of John Podesta’s emails
There is a storm brewing…People are going off the chain…It is the most dangerous I’ve seen in my half century…You see it driving or shopping..Idiots
The ability to provide customer service has all but vanished, especially online. This is absolutely believable, since I have had agents hang up on me when they can’t answer a simple question with another company. Writing to these companies is simply sending an email into cyberspace, which is a one way discussion.
I made reservations and paid for 9 tickets that were confirmed, later Expedia sent email when I called they informed me the flight had been cancelled and that we would have to take the flight they offered, ( no choice ) which was an overnight flight, 4 of the tickets are for children under 4. After several calls and lots of stress on my part, we had to settle for the same flight but one day later. We are loosing one day on our vacation, and our rental is non refundable so pay for one day we are not there. Wont do business with Expedia again.
I’m an agent from Expedia.
Some customers are really rude. Our calls are being monitored from time to time, EVERYTHING is recorded. Customers should understand that we agents are following the airline’s policies, if it states NON REFUNDABLE, CHANGES NOT PERMITTED, or there would be a fee for modifications, then it’s definitely not our fault. As soon as we have policies like these, you don’t know how much we worry in delivering the news to our customers just to avoid them from getting upset. We are doing our very best in providing good and quality service, but there are times when the case is out of our control. I tell you, Expedia is the best. I can guarantee you.
I’ve been a loyal customer to Expedia for 5 years already– I know some agents can come out entirely rude and mean but I don’t blame them. Customer service can be really hard. I’m sure Expedia is already taking care of whatever the agent’s fault is– y’know making an example not to do this in the future. Maybe we customer’s need to be more sensitive.
But I don’t have a problem with Expedia at all.
You know what? it’s weird. The agent I got months ago prolly on June, I had a flight heading to Albuquerque and I have to cancel it cause’ I wanna leave next year instead. My agent was very helpful and understanding, he and his supervisor gave me the full refund! I think it’s around $900 plus the credit for cancellation. I think think Cara Viramontes is one of the unfortunate customers of Expedia, or the problem is with her. Right now imma book a flight for Christmas and it’s going to be right straight to Expedia.
I love EXPEDIA!
Hmmmm.. I want to know the Agent’s side of the story. CARA looks suspicious and confusing to me.
In the first place is CARA a She or a He?
Yeah, two women with a son is suspicious to me
agentes de Filipinas son el major!
I am an agent from Customer Service and we can’t fire someone right away without further investigation– besides, we’re seeing one side of the story here. We need to hear the son’s side.
This has already been debunked. You can edit the itinerary name to anything and generate an email from Expedia with whatever you want it to say. Expedia got fleeced if they provided compensation.
In fact, I’ll send it to CBS2 with “Retract this story immediately” as the subject.
you can actually edit the name of the trip directly by accessing your account. And the customer did cancel the flight and wants to reinstate it but there was already a fee.. She doesn’t want to pay the fees. It’s her fault anyway.. we can actually see every items you click on the website. False claim by the customer.
I too am a victim of Expedia (and I am a VERY careful consumer — I am elderly and poor, and therefore cheap). They bait and switch!! I was traveling with an old, blind dog. I booked a special “unadvertised” hotel deal at a place that was listed as “pet friendly.” ONLY after I’d booked a non-refundable stay did I learn that a SEVENTY-FIVE DOLLAR PET FEE would be added to my “discounted” rate. The hotel alleged it would have to spend the next day cleaning up after my dog (as if they would not have had to clean the room anyway!). .And there was nowhere to walk my dog! I could have booked luxury accommodations for the price I ended up paying because of Expedia’s failure to disclose the up-charge for a pet.
This hotel also was listed as near the local airport; IT WAS NOT, it was in an industrial park miles away.
I contacted Expedia regarding this issue and have had no response.
I got ripped off, and I never will use Expedia again. Nor should you.