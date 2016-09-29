Only On 2: O.C. Woman Says Airline Made Her Move Because 2 Pakistani Monks Can’t Sit Next To Female

COTO DE CAZA (CBSLA.com) — An Orange County woman said she is the victim of discrimination.
Mary Campos says her pre-booked ticket was given away by United Airlines. The reason? She’s a woman, and two men didn’t want to sit next to a female.
It’s a story that is Only On 2. Stacey Butler spoke to Campos.
A a million-mile flier, Campos — a mom who lives in Coto de Caza — said she thought she’d seen it all.
Until a gate agent handed her a new boarding pass just before she got on a flight to Houston last Monday.
“He said this is your new seat,” Campos said, “And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this'”
She said she continued by saying, “Yes?”
And the agent told her, “The two gentlemen seated next to you have cultural beliefs that prevent them for sitting next to, or talking to or communicating with females.”
She was shocked.
“I thought I lived in a culture where women were equal to men,” she says.
Campos is a senior consultant in the oil and gas industry.
She said she had no choice but to take her new seat assignment.
That’s when she said she wrote a letter to the CEO of United Airlines.
The letter said, in part, “What if I were handicapped, or transgender?” she wrote. “What if your entire crew were female? Any belief that prevents individuals from interacting with females should not travel on commercial aircraft.”
She got a reply that said United would look into it. She said she didn’t hear from them again.
But Butler did. A company spokesperson wrote, in part:
“We regret that Ms. Campos was unhappy with the handling of the seat assignments on her flight. United holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and has zero tolerance for discrimination.”
Campos was told the men were Pakistani monks who were wearing long orange shirts. She says the female flight crew were not allowed to serve the men.
“We can’t discriminate against half the population,” Campos said, “for a belief from another nation.”
Butler asked Campos if she intended on suing the airline and she said that was not her intention. But she did want two things from United.
- Apologize to every female that was on that plane, including their employees.
- Change their policy. Campos said if she didn’t get those things, she would do whatever she had to do to protect women’s rights.
One Comment
Let them fly on a magic carpet next time.
Ha! Too Funny. So these Bacon Haters have difficulties sitting next to a woman? No wonder RAPE is the only form of intimacy Middle Eastern Men know how to do!
Yeah, I’m PU$SY MIKE I’m the INTERNET BlTCH . I don’t like woods or south siders. I was picked up for criminal threats, and got a beat down in the process. Robert Hale got me a plea deal. They segregate “gays” and I learned about Allah in there. They also give you free meds. Go for it. Be careful, or I’ll hijack your name and lick nuts, like I did to Trump, nobama, America, and everyone else I hate and who b1tch slapped me
You want to know another thing about Transgender people. Well, you pu$sies think I need so much protection when I already get paid more licking buttlips than what most of you’ll ever see with or without these people. Jail is punishment, but constitutionally it can’t be “cruel or unusual,” so every time you brain dead pu$sies give in and vote for more tough on crime laws check the “ferry dust” coming from my butt. Transgender is not sexual deviance, know your terms, dumba-$ses.
I’m MIKE, the Original Internet PU$SY BlTCH, I get b1tch slapped by GROWAPAIR so I lick BUTTH0LES and jack off screen names
And that’s with other males, female goats excepted.
We are getting there… you know, where we put the beliefs of other cultures above the laws of our own nation and Constitution. Yes, this was a private airline, and they should be able to do as they choose, but it is insidious, and will continue to ebb into society in general.
Soon, our courts will allow sub-cultures to have their own courts and laws that blatantly violate our laws, on the grounds that those communities are being religiously persecuted if not allowed.
Sorry folks, we are a melting pot, not a sectional serving tray. Others need to adapt to OUR culture and our laws.
I have come to believe that Muslims should not get their way on any of their cultural practices or beliefs they wish to practice or force on us.
They do not think of the right to wear a burka, for instance, as a matter of being allowed their personal preferences or rights.Switzerland is the only nation to figure this out.
Over the objection of their political leaders, the people of Switzerland voted to not allow Muslims to build minarets on their mosques, for instance, because the Muslims say that the minarets are their bayonets.
Two Muslim girls in Switzerland recently complained when men entered the swimming pool where the girls were swimming.The girls were told to leave, and, I believe, kicked off the swimming team.
Muslims think of every little concession, every little victory, as putting them one step closer to their 1400 year old goal of taking over the world.
They have never stopped, and they never will stop, in their efforts to take over the world.
With Barack Hussein Obama elected as POTUS, they have made great strides toward that goal. . A Muslim, hate-America U.S. President. Who would have ever guessed?
Seattle, Washington allows Sharia in its court rooms, and in Britain – Britain, with its amazing role in the development of Western Civilization and democracy -, 81 towns/cities allow Sharia.
Not one inch. They use or tolerance and political correctness extremes to further their monstrous goals.
500 Million dead since about 680 C.E. Anyone who would not convert.
In case anyone asks? About 40 million Christian deaths, and that figure is dropping with new evidence.
Hillary Clinton 2016!!! She is backed by Black Lives Matter and the LGBT community. Love Trumps Hate!!!
I’m PU$SY MIKE the INTERNET BlTCH and I lick Trump nuts
This has already happened in Britain and Europe so you would think we would learn from their mistakes.
The Progressive ethno-masochists would sell their souls for the sake of virtue signaling. I liked it better when they were a less dangerous fringe mostly to be found only in academia. However over the past decade or so they have unleashed their spawn from the Universities to bedevil the rest of society!
Yeah, I’m PU$SY MIKE I’m the INTERNET BlTCH . I don’t like woods or south siders. I was picked up for criminal threats, and got a beat down in the process. Robert Hale got me a plea deal. They segregate “gays” and I learned about Allah in there. They also give you free meds. Go for it. Be careful, or I’ll hijack your name and lick nuts, like I did to Trump, nobama, America, and everyone else I hate and who b1tch slapped me
People do have their individual rights of choice. But that said, why on earth did the airline require HER to move for THEIR idiosyncrasies? If they need to live by this belief, make THEM move. And if there is not a seat to accommodate them, they must wait for the next flight.
That said, sadly, better for her certainly that she did not have to sit next to these eccentric misfits. But at minimum, if the airline was going to make HER move over them, her move should have been an upgrade to first class or otherwise.
WHAT IS A “PAKISTANI MONK”? do you mean Muslim?
it’s sorta like a religious “activist” (cough, cough, TICKING BACKPACK)
You want to know another thing about Transgender people. Well, you pu$sies think I need so much protection when I already get paid more licking buttlips than what most of you’ll ever see with or without these people. Jail is punishment, but constitutionally it can’t be “cruel or unusual,” so every time you brain dead pu$sies give in and vote for more tough on crime laws check the “ferry dust” coming from my butt. Transgender is not sexual deviance, know your terms, dumba-$ses.
I’m MIKE, the Original Internet PU$SY BlTCH, I get b1tch slapped by GROWAPAIR so I lick BUTTH0LES and jack off screen names
The woman should not complain, those two pakistanis knew that they could rape the infidel at any moment and with Allah’s blessing, those two pakistanis did her a favor
You want to know another thing about Transgender people. Well, you pu$sies think I need so much protection when I already get paid more licking buttlips than what most of you’ll ever see with or without these people. Jail is punishment, but constitutionally it can’t be “cruel or unusual,” so every time you brain dead pu$sies give in and vote for more tough on crime laws check the “ferry dust” coming from my butt. Transgender is not sexual deviance, know your terms, dumba-$ses.
I’m MIKE, the Original Internet PU$SY BlTCH, I get b1tch slapped by GROWAPAIR so I lick BUTTH0LES and jack off screen names
If American Airlines doesn’t change their policy, all flight attendants should strike. The negative publicity will encourage many people to boycott. I’ll never fly with them again.
Whoa! Wrong airline. It was United, not American.
Hillary Clinton 2016!!! She is backed by Black Lives Matter and the LGBT community. Love Trumps Hate!!!
I’m PU$SY MIKE the INTERNET BlTCH and I lick Trump nuts
You might want to reconsider boycotting American Airlines — the offending airline was United.
The “Monks” should have been moved off of the plane if they can’t sit next to a woman. Instead the airline moves the woman? The submission of the West continues unabated. Sad.
Please, please, please sue. I wouldn’t normally say that, but in this case it absolutely warrants a lawsuit. What if I said my cultural beliefs didn’t allow me to sit next to a Muslim. Or Jew. Or black. Or white. And they then moved that person. Beyond ridiculous.
I have no problem with them trying to accommodate the monks if they can, however, why inconvenience this woman…she had a pre assigned seat. They should have inconvenienced the monks….or asked for volunteers to move. It was wrong of them to change her seat without her permission. I think the PC police have gotten way out of hand these days. This was ridiculous and UA should apologize to this woman and make sure this doesn’t happen again.
There is something wrong with this news. There are no “monks” in Pakistan; Pakstan is a Muslim nation. Most certainly no “monks wearing orange robes”.
Of, for crying out loud… talk about making too much about nothing. If she had even a shred of decency and respect for others’ traditions/cultures, she could’ve just graciously moved to the new seat. Oh, no… better to pretend to be offended
OMG. People like you can’t see beyond your noses. This is a larger issue, with a religion trying to take over, and dominate the world.
Why weren’t the ones who felt no concern about inconveniencing others, put into other seats.
You are foolish, if you can’t see the larger issue here.
Pakistani monks? ‘Monks’ implies either Christian or Buddhist. These were neither if this is what they demanded and got. Cut the PC stupidity.
And this is the United States. The US Constitution is the law of the land. No belief or any other fantasy stands above the law.
United Airlines should be sued for violating this woman’s civil rights. I truly feel sorry for the ex-Continental employees who got absorbed into this pathetic airline.
#BoycottUnitedAirlines
Put the subhuman monks in the cargo hold.
an inch at a time — non muslim’s are being backseated for beliefs that are different than ours.
You have it exactly right.
Not everyone gets this – yet. And by the time people figure it out, it will be too late, especially since the Left has been in bed with Islam since the 1920s.
That is how they measure their success in taking over the world, and especially Ameirca.
One inch at a time.
Perhaps your clever reporters could identify the nature of the monks: Buddhist? And if so, what type? Indian? Pakistani? Tibetan? Nepalese? Certainly not Christian monks. What is the point of this obscurantism or is it merely incompetence and ignorance? United needs to meditate on its stupidity. Lousy PR, and deservedly so. Let them learn St Ambrose’s idea: When in Rome, do as the Romans do. If they can’t, let them stew in their own Pakistani juices. My Pakistani acquaintances and other Muslim friends would sneer and the serious Buddhists with whom I studied would see these creatures as ignorant dolts.
There’s a missing puzzle piece somewhere. How was she discriminated against? She got the flight she paid for. If the two “monks” had let the airline know of their preferences in advance this event probably wouldn’t have occurred as the airline would have booked her and other women in other seats. She doesn’t indicate that the seat she originally was assigned was in some way beneficial to her needs, i.e., an aisle seat or a bulkhead seat. She appears to be strong and confident, not in emotional distress, so what loss did she suffer? Would she have protested “Discrimination!” if she had been bumped to Business or First? How about if the monks had been bumped to Business or First? Again, she got the flight she paid for. The airline made a “reasonable accommodation” and no rights were violated.
Her civil rights were violated on the basis of receiving disparate treatment due to her sex. Dhimmi.
She was not treated disparately. No rights were violated, She got the flight she paid for.
Tommy Kat; if you took your wife out to eat and she was asked to move to a back room because there was someone in the main dining room that didn’t want to eat with women, you would be okay with that as long as she got the meal she paid for? What if the objection were due to race, not sex? Why are you so eager to submit to supremacist’s demands in our free country?
You mistakenly think that Tommy Kat has any connection to real women, not to mention having a wife.
False analogy. First, nowhere in Ms. Campos complaint does she indicate that there is anything special or desirable about the seat to which she was assigned, therefore as far as she is concerned all seats within her seating class are fungible. Second, my wife and I constitute one “customer”, therefore if she was asked to move elsewhere I’d be the idiot to accommodate the restaurant, putting their desires over hers. In that case I would not be okay with it and would suggest the others move elsewhere, or we would deny them our business and encourage others to do likewise.
So to be clear, Tommy Kat, you don’t think Rosa Parks had anything to complain about?
Good question. The law that Rosa Parks violated, which not only demanded racial seating segregation but gave conductors the right to move the demarcation line in favor of whites, was undergirded by the conclusions of Plessy v. Ferguson that separate but equal facilities were acceptable. That decision was eventually eroded over time by other decisions, and the Montgomery bus seating law was eventually ruled unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court in Broward v. Gayle, a separate Federal case parallel to Mrs. Parks’ state case. I hope that, had I been alive at the time, I would have been a cheerleader for her and against the Montgomery city law. Ms. Campos’ situation is wholly different, in that the airline (apparently, as far as we know) assigned her seat and thus was within their rights to change her seat assignment. The airline chose to make a “religious accommodation”, and it appears by the info that we have available that, as far as she is concerned, all the seats within her particular class are more or less identical. Thus, she was discriminated against as she received what she paid for and no law was violated.
Actually, Rosa Parks is a false icon. A fifteen year old girl did it first, and she did it alone. Unlike Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin’s refusal to give up her seat to a white woman, nine months earlier, was brave and unheralded.
Rosa Parks had tried it three months earlier, and with the same bus driver. Did not work.
So, then she set it up with the media ahead of time. On the bus with her were all the members of her husbands communist cell. She had plenty of support, plenty of help, and she was not the first.
Oops. Meant to say, “Thus, she was *not* discriminated against ….”
Good point. The next time I make my preference of not sitting next to a black, It’s good to know the airlines are so accommodating. Thanks for analysis, Richard!
Maybe you overlooked the whole 1st Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion”? Combine that with Article 1 and Interstate Commerce as well as the 14th Amendment and Equal Protection and you’ll see how this kind of “preferential treatment” is not acceptable.
Ok if she was in first class, and had to be moved to coach. Or if she was on an exit row and had to be moved to somewhere with less legroom I understand her gripe. But if it is possible without even the slightest extra inconvenience to cater to someone’s cultural beliefs, why would you not do it?
Again, the woman should not be inconvenienced in any way, but if that can be done, hey why not?
Yeah, Rick, exactly. I mean, why wouldn’t those black guys just drink from a different water fountain? It’s still water, right? Wouldn’t that have accommodated the “cultural beliefs” in the segregated Deep South?
You’re a moron.
Why should SHE be moved to accommodate their backward, violent, mysoginistic beliefs? Have you lost your mind? If I were seated next to you and I’d ask for you to be moved because you offend my intelligence. Given your comment, I’d wager they’d move you!
I traveled on United and the Pakistani man next to me was tapping and poking me with his elbow throughout the 5 hour flight, and I was told I had no recourse–they wouldn’t move me so I stood in the aisle for much of it. Double standard?
I’ve never heard of a Christian monk who would refuse to be seated by a woman. And there are no Islamic monks at all (Islam forbids monasticism). I bet you these were just plain old Islamic imams.
File a discrimination complaint and send it to Loretta Lynch.
Attorney General Lynch will be happy to meet you right on the tarmac.
Have you noticed that it is always the Americans who are discriminated against? We are always asked to respect and bend to the culture of others. It violates our beliefs and rights to discriminate, but our culture matters not.
Now, just imagine how Hillary Clinton would have handled this situation. Then, imagine how Donald Trump would have handled it. THAT is why we need Trump in the White House.
If the jerks have a problem move them, preferably outside on the wing.
It’s all about the Hierarchy of Grievances. Muslims are at the top, followed by transgendered. If you’re a regular white female, you barely register anymore.
Walk you goat humping POSs – these are the type of people Hillary takes money from.
Let’s change this story just a little bit – “The two white guys in your row refuse to sit next to a black person, so we’ll need to move you. We’ll still get you there.” And, “Only the white flight attendant should serve the two white guys – they do not want service from a black flight attendant.” Would this be acceptable to anyone? To Nancy – Would it be acceptable to you if United asked for volunteers to move to allow the white guys to avoid sitting next to anyone they didn’t like? To Rick – still think “if it can be done, why not?”
If you are so concerned about who might be sitting next to you, you should buy that seat too.
Sue them..ll these companies understand is money
United is quickly becoming a third world airline and I am a Million Miler with them. These days they Suck BIG TIME!!!!!
She should sue the airlines. I am sick and tired of the USA having to bend to the beliefs of these barbarians.
Would the airline accommodate the person that objects to sitting next to a black person? Would they do anything but sneer and tell the person to take a bus to their destination? This story has me wanting to sue the airline if I could. I guess I could just boycott them.
A monk from Pakistan, is that like a Cardinal or Bishop from the Playboy mansion?
Since when do we care more about the belief of a sexist foreigner than the women in our own culture? This is why Trump is going to win, these people running things around here have lost their minds.
She should have walked over and sat in their laps. Then, while they rushed off the plane to tear their clothes off and take a holy shower, she’d have her seat back.
Not sure I see the big deal here. Airlines move people around all the time to accommodate couples and families who want to sit together; to put capable people in emergency rows; to balance the weight distribution of the cabin; sometimes even because someone isn’t comfortable sitting next to someone else for whatever reason. Doesn’t mean we’re about to be subjected to sharia law or anything.
I’m a frequent flier like Ms. Campos and have been asked several times to switch seats with someone, or just handed a new boarding pass, for these and other reasons. Doesn’t mean I’m being discriminated against.
Heck when I was in the Marine Corps several years ago I was asked to leave a family play center on post where I was spending some time with a couple of my young sons because there were some Saudi wives of visiting soldiers there with their children and they couldn’t stay if an ‘infidel’ male was in the same facility. Didn’t offend me, I just hope that someone would do the same for me or my wife if the occasion ever arose. Talk about a first-world problem!
Just what IS the problem Muslim “men” have with women? Why are they SO threatened by them that they have to subjugate them to their effed up belief system? Why are they so clearly insecure in their manhood?
These guys were monks, which means they were probably Hindu or Jain, not Muslim.
tell Obama, he would never tolerate this.
She should have told the airline that she would be delighted to move, since they certainly would put her in first class for inconveniencing her.
You want to know another thing about Transgender people. Well, you pu$sies think I need so much protection when I already get paid more licking buttlips than what most of you’ll ever see with or without these people. Jail is punishment, but constitutionally it can’t be “cruel or unusual,” so every time you brain dead pu$sies give in and vote for more tough on crime laws check the “ferry dust” coming from my butt. Transgender is not sexual deviance, know your terms, dumba-$ses.
I’m MIKE, the Original Internet PU$SY BlTCH, I get b1tch slapped by GROWAPAIR so I lick BUTTH0LES and jack off screen names 🙂
I wonder when airlines will rescind their prohibition of seating children next to unrelated men on flights?
I wonder when you’ll put your tongue back up my butt hole
Oh please, Mary Compos is barking up the wrong tree. This is cultural enrichment.
The following comment is MY OPINION:
Notice how we’ve never heard from the ACLU on this issue. Obviously this woman got discriminated against because of her gender and from a couple of Muslims to boot. The ACLU is only selective in the cases they take because they like to maximize their cultural influences.
Hillary Clinton 2016!!! She is backed by Black Lives Matter and the LGBT community. Love Trumps Hate!!!
I’m PU$SY MIKE the INTERNET BlTCH and I lick Trump nuts
Customer preference has NEVER been a permitted excuse for discrimination. United is toast if anyone pushes it. But don’t expect the pro-Muslim administration to initiate any action.
I call shenanigans on this story. The story says that the lady in question is a million-mile frequent flier. If that were true, the airlines would’ve moved the 2 foreigners, not her.
Gimme a freaking break already!! Everyone is a freaking victim. If they had been Muslin, and she did not move they would sue her and the airlines for racial and religious discrimination. But I will say that the two monks should have made this clear when the booked their tickets, that way they could be seated next to a man, and no one would have ever known or had to be moved. In the event the airline would not do this to accommodate their religious beliefs, then they should have bought the other seat and left it empty.
But this woman is not hurt in any way. What is she going to require a life time of mental therapy now? Thousands of dollars a year in prescription medicines for her new seated next to a monk disorder. Put your big girl panties on and grow the eff up.
If they can’t sit next to a female on an airplane let them walk. It is about time we stop trampling the rights of U.S. citizens because of foreign customs and beliefs.
This is the world the democrats are importing to America. Shut up and get used to it, or vote for Trump.
This sounds illegal as all get out. Hope she sues United and makes out like a bandit.
Maybe they actually did her a favor though….imagine the aroma wafting off of two (2) Pakistani monks……probably smell like the head on a Turkish freighter.
Next time, let them walk.
I think if your religion prohibits you from interacting with half the people you encounter, you should stay home….or buy first class tickets side by side and ask nothing of the stewardess in the cabin.
This isn’t the first time I have seen a situation such as this. Why is it that he solution is to always move the Christian? Why not move the muslim and if there are no other options have them wait for the next flight.
this does not foster comity, rather it fosters contempt. It reinforces their belief that their faith in a child molester is superior to our faith in God. If they want respect let them give respect. Otherwise let them walk.
The solution is extremely simple. If you are a person who cannot sit next to some other type of person, then buy three tickets, one for you to sit in and one on each side that you keep empty.
Wonderful solution…..better than my put them on the wings idea!
Ok United Airlines. Remember you drew first blood here.
Next time I fly your dispiciple airlines, I don’t want to be seated near a squalling baby or flaming liberal. Both bother me to no end because they both act the same and I deserve peace while I am paying through the nose to be handled like cattle by your airlines.
Just remember, you started it first and that’s what I shall testify when I have to take you to court when you remove me from the aircraft because I complained about it.
Welcome to Obama’s America!
Where evil is good and good is evil.
And airlines won’t sit men next to unaccompanied children.
This is more than sick. Everyone on that flight should have gotten off and just what kind of Capt. would even fly the damn thing under those conditions. The only good Muslims are dead Muslims … wake up America.
Would they have refused female assistance if the plane had needed an emergency evacuation?
Do you think this would fly for a second if a christian said they couldn’t sit next to a Mooooslim and made the Moooooslim move seats? Not a chance…
Curious. Why weren’t the oppressive Monks told they could move or book another flight and buy all the seats around them? Why is the person who is being discriminated against the one who has to move?
What a couple of f@gs
There are NO monks in Islam, and Pakistan is nearly 100% Islam…So go figure, this whole story sounds really fishy…
OK , so we sue and destroy the business of Christian service providers who don’t want to service a gay wedding . They j But our airlines accommodate Muslims who don’t want to sit with women. What do you think would happen if a Christian passenger would ask not to sit next to a gay person or a African American?
Ummmmm, it’s my understanding that Monks & Monasticism are FORBIDDEN in Islam.
So just what did these two orange shirted dipsticks actually tell the gate staff?
Pakistani Monks? There is no such thing as a Pakistani Monk! These where lowlife cultist Muslim Mullahs. The MSM cant even get a story right, or they dont want too.
I don’t see anything wrong. The airline is trying to accommodate everyone. I’m sure you all know that they’ve done this to adult males for years. If an adult male sits next to an unaccompanied minor, the adult male is forced to move.
What would you think if I entered a cafe and told the establishment that I don’t wish to be seated in an area with minorities, and I don’t wish to be served by them either. Do you think they would move all the minority diners out of the area I was seated in and send a white waitress to serve me or do you think they would tell me to get lost. And what do you think the EEOC would do if they honored my request?
“I thought I lived in a culture where women were equal to men,” she says.
You are NOT “equal to men” hon, the first BLACKOUT in your area will prove that to you as you cower in fear and hope not to be raped. Your “equality” is dependent upon the smooth functioning of ever aspect of the society that MEN built. If the electric grid was shut down by an enemy EMP for 4 wks, you’d be selling your butt to the strongest MAN that could protect you. That’s not “hate”, hon, those are FACTS. The “equality” of truly equal people is not dependent on the GOOD GRACES OF MEN, yours is.
Since a lot of these guys don’t exactly bathe often, she may have been the winner here.
Why are you morons saying they’re Muslims ? They could be Hindu monks or Christian monks. There are no Muslim monks. Just because they’re from Pakistan doesn’t mean mean they’re Muslim. So if they’re Christian monks would you people still be saying the same things? I doubt it.
Sometimes the closest term is used, and monk might be the closest English term for Sufi.
Pakistan is 99.9% Muslim. So whether these bigots call themselves “monks” is irrelevant. These sick puds ARE Muslims period. No other religion hates and oppresses women like Islam,
And where is the EEOC in all of this?
not much of a monk, if they can’t control themselves when they get a little whiff of perfume…
Americans have little understanding of how barbarically oppressive Islam is because they’ve never lived as a Christian or other religious minority in a Muslim nation like I have. My family is Coptic Christian and we had to flee our native Egypt because of all the beatings and church burnings we endured.
Islam is a barbaric religion because Muhammad was a violent warlord who slaughtered “infidels” by the thousands and converted many to Islam BY THE SWORD. Muhammad’s most devout followers today follow his barbaric, bloody example.
There are many peaceful and decent Muslims, but they are peaceful and decent IN SPITE OF ISLAM, not because of it. Moderate Muslims do not speak out often against Islamic terrorists because the “radical extremists” know the Quran much better than they do.
The Quran is a WAR MANUAL with more text about hating and KILLING Jews than Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”: http://wikiislam.net/wiki/Mein_Kampf
“The amount of anti-Jewish text in Mein Kampf adds up to 7% in total, whilst the largely non-abrograted Medinan verses of the Qur’an contain more than double that amount, standing at almost 17%.”
Very strange.
Orange robing is indicative of Buddhist monks.
And the Pakistani Moslems have virtually annihilated Buddhism in Pakistan.
Comments are closed.