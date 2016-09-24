2 Students Accused Of Hacking Into High School’s Computer Network To Change Grades

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are accusing two 16-year-old male high school students of hacking into their school’s computer system to change grades and other data theft.

School administrators at Ruben S. Ayala High School reported several teacher websites were hacked on Monday, September 5.

Deputy Thompson of the Chino Hills Police Department conducted an investigation which led to the identification of two students allegedly responsible for the hacks. The two specifically are accused of hacking into the school’s computer network to modify and change grades.

It was unclear if the two students changed only their grades. The unidentified students are also accused of conducting other undisclosed data theft.

Once the breach was discovered, the Chino Hills Police Department says school officials took immediate steps to safeguard their networks from any future hacks.

The completed investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney – Juvenile Division for review.

If you have any further information regarding this case you’re asked to call Deputy Thompson at the Chino Hills Police Department.