2 Students Accused Of Hacking Into High School’s Computer Network To Change Grades

September 24, 2016 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Chino Hills, Computers Hacked

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) —  Authorities are accusing  two 16-year-old male high school students of hacking into their school’s computer system to change grades and other data theft.

School administrators at Ruben S. Ayala High School reported several teacher websites were hacked on Monday, September 5.

Deputy Thompson of the Chino Hills Police Department conducted an investigation which led to the identification of two students allegedly responsible for the hacks. The two specifically are accused of hacking into the school’s computer network to modify and change grades.

It was unclear if the two students changed only their grades. The unidentified students are also accused of conducting other undisclosed data theft.

Once the breach was discovered, the Chino Hills Police Department says school officials took immediate steps to safeguard their networks from any future hacks.

The completed investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney – Juvenile Division for review.

If you have any  further information regarding this case you’re asked to call Deputy Thompson at the Chino Hills Police Department.

Comments

One Comment

  1. GROWAPAIR says:
    September 24, 2016 at 6:50 pm

    In the wife’s video, Kieth Scott’s wife doesn’t seem upset that he has been shot.

    Kind of strange

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Willie says:
      September 24, 2016 at 7:06 pm

      Not if you knew your we’re going to get paaaaiiiid.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Willie says:
      September 25, 2016 at 4:51 am

      You want to know another thing about Transgender people. Well, you pu$sies think I need so much protection when I already get paid more licking buttlips than what most of you’ll ever see with or without these people. Jail is punishment, but constitutionally it can’t be “cruel or unusual,” so every time you brain dead pu$sies give in and vote for more tough on crime laws check the “ferry dust” coming from my butt. Transgender is not sexual deviance, know your terms, dumba-$ses.

      I’m MIKE, the Original Internet PU$SY BlTCH, I get b1tch slapped by GROWAPAIR so lick I BUTTH0LES and jack off screen names

      Reply | Report comment
    3. Tyrone says:
      September 25, 2016 at 4:54 am

      PU$SY MIKE, what’s strange is that you had me wipe my butt before you started licking this time.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. ZumaMom says:
        September 25, 2016 at 4:55 am

        That is strange

      2. Deputy Thompson says:
        September 25, 2016 at 4:59 am

        Hmmmmm, real strange

      3. GROWAPAIR says:
        September 25, 2016 at 5:00 am

        You want to know another thing about Transgender people. Well, you pu$sies think I need so much protection when I already get paid more licking buttlips than what most of you’ll ever see with or without these people. Jail is punishment, but constitutionally it can’t be “cruel or unusual,” so every time you brain dead pu$sies give in and vote for more tough on crime laws check the “ferry dust” coming from my butt. Transgender is not sexual deviance, know your terms, dumba-$ses.

        I’m MIKE, the Original Internet PU$SY BlTCH, I get b1tch slapped by GROWAPAIR so lick I BUTTH0LES and jack off screen names

      4. Willie says:
        September 25, 2016 at 5:04 am

        If you call PU$SY MIKE “GROWAPAIR” while getting your butt licked, PU$SY MIKE licks reaaaaaaaaaaly hard

  2. singh Gurdev says:
    October 17, 2016 at 6:10 pm

    Have you guys checked out this guy Singh Gurdev at whitecap12345@gmail.com dude’s a cyber guru, involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s gmail and facebook, what let me knowing she was infidel and also gave my nephew some really outstanding school scores which he upgraded himself, cool way to have financial freedom as well. Get your bank blank atm cards which could debit money from any atm machine. Make $20,000 and more in a couple days. Bank transfers and wire transfers as well as Paypal jobs, hes that good, had to make him my personal hacker. You could mail him as well if you got issues, he’s as discreet and professional too. He’s kinda picky though so make mention of the reference. Shaw referred you. Your welcome

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Gabriel says:
    October 20, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    You all need to check out the services of darkconsultant1@sigiant.org. He is a true ethical hacker. He changed my grades back in summer and now I cant worry about expulsion or dropping grades because he is there to fix it.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia