‘Sherlock’ Actress Amanda Abbington Claims Her Purse Was Stolen At The 2016 Emmys

September 19, 2016 11:09 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — “Sherlock” actress Amanda Abbington remained in a state of mixed emotions Monday following the 2016 Emmy Awards.

According to the British actress, her handbag was taken from underneath her chair while she went to accept an award during the ceremony.

Abbington took to Twitter on Sunday evening to post about the incident.

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride” received an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

