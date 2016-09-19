‘Sherlock’ Actress Amanda Abbington Claims Her Purse Was Stolen At The 2016 Emmys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — “Sherlock” actress Amanda Abbington remained in a state of mixed emotions Monday following the 2016 Emmy Awards.

According to the British actress, her handbag was taken from underneath her chair while she went to accept an award during the ceremony.

Abbington took to Twitter on Sunday evening to post about the incident.

Thanks for the lovely tweets re; the Emmy's. So pleased we won! Cool, right? — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

However, we went up to collect the Emmy, did some press, came back to my seat and some bastard had nicked my purse from under my seat. Nice — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

Had my phone and driver's licence in it. So whoever took my purse, I hope some terrible Karmic shit happens to you. How crappy is that. — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

Thanks for all the kind words re: my handbag. Still no sign of it. And can't use find my iPhone as my wifi wasn't on. Onwards and upwards. X — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 19, 2016

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride” received an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.