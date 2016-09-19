Activists Pushing In-N-Out Burger To Offer Meatless Option

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Another campaign is underway to urge In-N-Out Burger to offer a meatless option.
Apparently, a cheese sandwich and fries are not enough for some vegetarians.
Good Food Institute started an online petition through Change.org, demanding that the Irvine-based burger chain offer meatless meals like a veggie burger.
The nonprofit group said “In-N-Out has been letting its fans down by failing to serve anything that would satisfy a burger-loving customer who wants a healthy, humane and sustainable option. As a company that prides itself on both customer satisfaction and ethical business practices, adding a meat-free option is a no-brainer.”
So far, more than 17,000 people have signed the petition as of late Monday night.
Activists said when they hit their target of 25,000 signatures, they will take the petition to the company’s headquarters in Irvine.
In-N-Out is expected to have a response Tuesday to CBS2/KCAL9’s Stacey Butler request for comment.
One Comment
This is probably the last place to target to add veg to their menu. They literally have 3 items on the menu for the entree: Double cheeseburger, Cheeseburger, Hamburger. That’s it. Sides 1 option: Fries. They also have Sodas and Shakes.
Their entire menu is made from 1 size of beef patties, 1 size buns, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sauce, potatoes, shakes and soda. Adding a veg patty would be adding around 10% to the number of different items they have to stock. Adding a veg pattie at mcdonalds, BK, carls, etc is only like a 2% or less increase in the ingredients they stock.
For what possible reason would a vegetarian want to go to a place that everyone else goes to exclusively for their meat based product.
KevinRS said “For what possible reason would a vegetarian want to go to a place that everyone else goes to exclusively for their meat based product.”
Convenience. In N Out has a lot of locations. It would make it easier for vegetarians to find something to eat. Also, vegetarians may hang out with non vegetarians that want to eat at In N Out. If the people that made this petition really believes that beef is not humane, healthy or sustainable.. why do they want to support In N Out?
I don’t want to be activist about it, but it would certainly be a nice option for people with gout, like me.
The have a meatless option on there menu.. it’s called a grilled cheese.. and if that ain’t good enough then take your hippie, tree hugging, soy pattie eating, hemp wearing, protein deficient back side
over to veggie grill
Just go to a place that has vegetarian options? It’s LA: they exist. In-N-Out serves hamburgers, fries, soda, and shakes. That’s it. Why make them add to their menu when it goes against what they already have? It’s a burger joint not a vegetarian restaurant and the likelihood that vegetarians would flock to a place serving meat all day (being that their primary focus is fresh-beef burgers anyway) doesn’t seem high so the veggie burgers would likely be a waste of money too. Ask McD’s or BK to add it since they have more than one option for the non-carnivores.
Vegetarians are insane. Go buy a freaking salad somewhere else and quit whining. Do us meat eaters demand your freaky vegetarian restaurants serve bacon cheesburgers? No, we go somewhere else. Bunch of freaks.
So does that mean we can campaign to make vegan restaurants serve meat? (Veg heads…don’t you see how utterly STUPID that sounds?
This is a stupid petition. If you want vegan food, go somewhere else. You ALWAYS have an option.
Are they going to have to add another grill to each restaurant so no meat juice gets on the veggie burgers?
I’ll laugh if they answer this by just adding their grilled cheese to the menu instead of it being part of their secret menu that really isn’t so secret to anyone who’s lived in CA for the past few years or has an internet connection and doesn’t live under a rock. Honestly though, yes this is a stupid request. It’s the same logic as going to a rib joint and asking for a tofu steak, or Taco Bell and asking for a hotdog or a Toyota dealership and asking them to sell you a helicopter. People need to get over their sense of entitlement and they will go through life much happier and make life happier for those they encounter in society as well. It’s true, there are a growing number of vegans out there but never in your lifetime will you see a vegan restaurant add a steak or burger to their menu so why should a non vegan joint need to go out of their way to increase their operational expenses and decrease their revenue since it wouldn’t cover the cost of business to make the changes necessary (just for starters revised drive thru signs and revised signs inside each restaurant, not going into revising their food storage and prep areas at each location ?!)
The problem here is not offering a stupid veggie burger in the first place. No doubt someone will see their precious and pure veggie burger get splashed with a little meat juice, or God forbid cooked on the same grill, and then it’s lawsuit time. They’ll have to keep a separate grill open just to cook veggie burgers on. Different utensils, gloves, grill cleaning equipment, and on and on and on. A nice resounding NO would really give me the feels on this.
Leave In-N-Out alone!
Part of this artilce reads:
“The nonprofit group said “In-N-Out has been letting its fans down by failing to serve anything that would satisfy a burger-loving customer who wants a healthy, humane and sustainable option.”
If they view beef as unhealthy, inhumane and unsustainable, why do they want to support In N Out by having vegetarians give money to In N Out?
Comments are closed.