Only On 2: Cliff Jumper Cheats Death After Narrowly Missing Rocks But Says He’s Got More Planned

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A video of a man jumping off a cliff near Crystal Cove State Beach has viewers involuntarily clenching.

The video, posted by YouTube and Instagram user 8booth, shows a man skirting a fence along a ragged, rocky cliff and gingerly hiking down to the edge of the before he pauses and jumps.

The jumper, who frequently records jumps from other high points with a GoPro camera, free-falls for about five seconds toward the rocks before splashing feet first into the water.

The fall is estimated about 80-100 feet. The water below is only about 6-10 feet deep.

In the information posted with the YouTube video, 8booth comments, “I walked away from this jump with a minor scrape on my back. How? I do not know. All I do know is that I probably won’t be attempting this jump any time soon!”

The video was posted on Facebook by Crystal Cove California, which said it was an “Incredibly stupid idea! This guy is lucky he didn’t get killed.”

KCAL9’s Erica Nochlin reports the man’s luck might be running out. Authorities are looking for him.

She spoke to 8booth Thursday night. He didn’t want his face shown or to use his real name.

Nochlin wanted to know when he realized how close he came to danger. Was it when he screamed?

“Sheer terror,” he said, “definitely. But you know what, for the industry, for what it’s worth, I love pushing it. I love filming.”

Booth admitted to Nochlin he knows any jump at Crystal Cove State Park is illegal.

“We are interested in talking to him regarding the criminal activity that took place,” said Eric Dymmel, Park Superintendent of California State Parks.

Officials worry that the YouTube video will inspire other daredevils to make the leap.

“Someone leaping from those heights are at risk, of course, of death, paralysis, any number of broken bones or internal injuries,” Dymmel said.

Nochlin asks Booth if he would be willing to talk to authorities.

His answer, “Definitely not.”

He’s posted several videos of other jumps he’s made on YouTube. Booth says he’s even had a few injuries. But to him, it’s all worth it.

“A lot of people think it’s stupid,” he says, “But you know what, I think it’s stupid to sit in a cubicle all day.”

He also told Nochlin he has four more jumps in mind.