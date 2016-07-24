‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Ride To Take Over ‘Tower Of Terror’ At Disneyland

July 24, 2016 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Disneyland

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Next summer the “Guardians of the Galaxy” are taking over theaters and Disneyland.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced Saturday at Comic-Con that a Guardians of the Galaxy ride, Mission Breakout, is in the works. It will take over what is currently the Tower of Terror at Disneyland starting next summer in conjunction with the release of the sequel.

(Illustration by Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

(Illustration by Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista attended the annual fan convention with director James Gunn to tease new footage focusing heavily on the Baby Groot character in addition to a new trailer for the irreverent space crew. The trailer confirmed Kurt Russell’s previously hush-hush role: Star Lord’s father.

Pratt, reprising his role as Star Lord, said the film picks up a few months after the first left off.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

