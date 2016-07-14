Police: Tagger Arrested In Connection With Venice Memorial Wall Vandalism

VENICE (CBSLA.com) — A known tagger has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Venice the weekend before Memorial Day, authorities said Thursday.
Angel Castro, 24, who uses the moniker “LITER” (pronounced LIGHT-er), was arrested Wednesday in the Exposition Park area, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said. LITER was one of the four monikers identified by a detective and graffiti and tagging expert with the sheriff’s department.
“Suspect Castro admitted to his role in the vandalism of the Veterans Memorial Wall,” said Ramon Montenegro of the sheriff’s Transit Policing Division.
Castro was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism and is being held on $95,000 bail. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday, according to jail records.
The vandalism of the memorial wall, which was painted in the early 1990s, was discovered on May 27, but investigators believe it was actually done the day before. Montenegro said Castro was not sure of the exact date the memorial, which is on the side of a vacant bus garage, was tagged.
Three more taggers with the monikers NONER, PHEB and SNAKE are still wanted in connection with the vandalism. Anyone with information about these individuals can call Transit Policing Division detectives at (888) 950-SAFE (7233).
