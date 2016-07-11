Warriors Forward Draymond Green Reportedly Arrested For Assault

July 11, 2016 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Draymond Green
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the second quarter of Game 2 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on June 5, 2016 in Oakland, Calif. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was arrested Sunday for assault, according to reports.

The details of the arrest were not immediately known, but the East Lansing, Mich., police department spokesperson released the following statement: “The police department is not confirming any arrest with that name.”

“What I can confirm is that we did arrest a current NBA basketball player this weekend and he was arrested for assault. That’s all we’re confirming right now.”

Green, who played his college ball at Michigan State, has 10 days to return to East Lansing and be arraigned on the charge in the city’s attorney office.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch