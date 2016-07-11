Warriors Forward Draymond Green Reportedly Arrested For Assault

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was arrested Sunday for assault, according to reports.
The details of the arrest were not immediately known, but the East Lansing, Mich., police department spokesperson released the following statement: “The police department is not confirming any arrest with that name.”
“What I can confirm is that we did arrest a current NBA basketball player this weekend and he was arrested for assault. That’s all we’re confirming right now.”
Green, who played his college ball at Michigan State, has 10 days to return to East Lansing and be arraigned on the charge in the city’s attorney office.
