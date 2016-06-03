LOS ANGELES (AP) — An actor who starred on the musical dramedy “Glee” is scheduled to turn himself in to federal authorities Friday in a child pornography case.
Mark Salling, who played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the series, is scheduled to be arraigned on two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.
The 33-year-old actor was indicted by a grand jury last week.
In December, Los Angeles police and federal agents seized a laptop, hard drive and flash drive they say contained images and videos depicting child pornography.
He was charged with one count of using the Internet to obtain a pornographic still image and video of young girls and a second count of possessing two other porn videos that also featured underage girls.
Salling’s publicist did not return an email seeking comment.
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)