Entertainment Attorney Accused Of Sex With Teenage Boy In Manhattan Beach

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) — An entertainment industry attorney was arrested on suspicion of having sex with a minor, and police say he may have used his title to attract his victim’s interest.
Benjamin Lawson Adams, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested last Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest for several counts of sex and sodomy with a minor under the age of 16 years old, Manhattan Beach police said in a statement.
According to Manhattan Beach police Detective Aleina Smith, Adams met the male victim through social media and met with him several times, during which they engaged in sexual activity.
“It is believed that Adams used his title of entertainment attorney to attract the victim’s interest,” Smith said.
The case against Adams has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Adams, who posted $200,000 bail just hours after his arrest, worked as an attorney with a production company that worked with MGM. An MGM spokeswoman said he was never on MGM’s payroll and that he is no longer employed with the production company.
Anyone with information about Adams can call Manhattan Beach police Detective Aleina Smith at (310) 802-5133.
