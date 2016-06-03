Podium Bows At End Of Clinton Speech In Culver City

CULVER CITY (CBSLA.com) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton didn’t quite bring the house down, but a podium did collapse at the end of her speech at West Los Angeles College in Culver City.
Clinton, who is campaigning furiously in California to overtake her Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders in advance of Tuesday’s primary election, spoke before a cheering crowd at a “Women for Hillary” event.
As she wrapped up her speech, Clinton appeared to detect something amiss with the podium, which began to wobble and then went down. She was flanked by Representatives Karen Bass and Maxine Waters, who also appeared startled when the podium went down.
There were no reports of injuries.
According to CNN, the podium was being removed for a photo.
