Filed Under:Brawl, Caught On Video, Fight, Sylmar High School

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — A large brawl broke out Monday afternoon at Sylmar High School and was caught on video.

James Lee, the school’s principal, said in a statement to parents that “multiple students participated in a conflict during lunch on campus.”

Footage posted to YouTube showed a number of teens involved in a physical altercation.

According to Lee, “disciplinary actions have been taken” and the parents of the students have been contacted.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fight though school officials said an investigation was ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

