Footage Captures Giant Green Fireball As It Streaked Across Southern California Skies

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A giant green fireball streaked across the skies of Southern California Tuesday night.
It happened just after 10 p.m. and was captured on dash-cam video, which shows the streak as it gets closer to the ground.
U.S. Strategic Command said it does not believe it was a man-made object.
In a statement, the agency said the object did not appear to be a tracked satellite in their database.
That has led them to conclude the reentry of a man-made object did not occur.
Meanwhile, Dr. Krupp at the Griffith Observatory says they too have no idea what the object was at this time.
Several people called the CBS2/KCAL9 newsroom to report what they had seen.
It was visible from the Mexican border to the northern part of Ventura County.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
