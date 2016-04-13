Police Search For More Potential Victims Of Couple Charged With Child Molestation

VALENCIA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are looking for more possible victims of a couple charged with molesting several children in the Santa Clarita Valley area.
Francisco Avendano, 42, and Jacqueline Wadsworth, 32, were arrested at their home in Santa Clarita on March 31. Both Avendano and Wadsworth were charged with lewd acts against a child.
Avendano and Wadsworth, who are both scheduled to make their first appearance in court Wednesday, are being held on $2,020,000 and $220,000 bail, respectively.
Detectives began investigating allegations against the couple early this year at several locations. Based on information developed over the course of the investigation, detectives believe there are other children that may have been sexually assaulted by this couple over the past decade.
Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.
