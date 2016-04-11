Street Leading To Dodger Stadium Renamed After Vin Scully

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A street leading to Dodger Stadium was renamed Monday to honor legendary announcer Vin Scully.

Elysian Park Avenue is now known as Vin Scully Avenue. The dedication ceremony was held at 11:15 a.m. at the Gate A entrance to the stadium off Sunset Boulevard.

As he was about to deliver his nearly 6 1/2-minute acceptance speech, fans began chanting: “one more year!” Scully is set to retire at the end of this season after a record 67 seasons with the Dodgers.

Scully said he is overwhelmed by the honor. He started announcing for the Dodgers in 1950 – the longest tenure for a broadcaster with a team.

“I have to thank almighty God, first of all, to be this old and to continue to do something that I loved all my life,” he added.

The 88-year-old credited his wife for his success and longevity. “Spending over 100 days on the road away from her. And if you’re fortunate enough to have a wife without complaint, you have been blessed. And I have been blessed with Sandy,” the broadcaster said.

“Vin Scully is a Los Angeles treasure,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “[He is] a man who has given life and voice to the story of baseball in our city since the day it began. I am honored to stand beside the Dodgers today and pay homage to Vin on behalf of our city, and on behalf of the generations of Angelenos who have been lucky enough to spend their summer afternoons with him.”

“Maybe on my final day, on my final broadcast, I will come up with the magic words,” Scully said during the dedication ceremony. “But for now, I have two magic words. Thank you.”

Scully said what he will miss the most will be “the roar of the crowd.”