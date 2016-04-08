Burglary Suspects In Custody Following Wild Pursuit Through South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two alleged burglars were in custody Friday after leading officers on a wild pursuit from Cerritos through South Los Angeles.
According to police, the chase unfolded around 3 p.m. Thursday and lasted nearly 90 minutes.
Driver Herschel Reynolds, 20, and his passenger, Isaiah Young, 19, traveled in a dark blue Ford Mustang convertible with the top down in the rain.
During the chase, Reynolds drove wildly down narrow side streets, drove over spike strips, did donuts on Hollywood Boulevard twice and even wedged past a TMZ tour bus on the freeway that attempted to block them from evading authorities. At least one tire became disabled on the vehicle.
The duo later stopped their vehicle in South Los Angeles where they proceeded to take photos with cheering crowds in the area.
Reynolds and Young were arrested on suspicion of burglary, among other charges, about 10 minutes after they parked their vehicle.
Reynolds is being held on $50,000 bail and Young on $80,000 bail at the sheriff’s Cerritos Station.
No arraignment date has been set for the suspects.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment