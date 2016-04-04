Donald Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star Defaced By Tourists, Local Dog

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Donald Trump has proven to be a tough target to hit for his political opponents.

But for his public detractors? Not so much.

Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized and defaced several times since the reality TV star and real estate mogul announced his bid for the White House last year.

Back in February, someone posted an image of Trump’s star on social media with a swastika spray-painted over it. The swastika was later removed, but the image had already gone viral.

Somebody has defaced Donald Trump's Hollywood star and people aren't sure whether it was a supporter or a protester… pic.twitter.com/LRRFNA6zuH — Rhoda Sharp (@So2012Trust) March 25, 2016

Late last month, several more graffiti incidents at the star along the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard were documented, including an image of a mute symbol and a special “Dump Trump” message from an apparent service dog.

Someone spray painted a mute symbol on Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 😂 pic.twitter.com/CjkRzrZYdH — Jacob (@sunxnes) March 30, 2016

My friend's service dog accidentally took a shit on Donald Trump's Hollywood star.

Best thing I've seen all day. pic.twitter.com/8lvqkTZPfk — Taylor McCollum (@Taybuggxoxo) March 16, 2016

One brave Trump critic reportedly took a picture of himself urinating on the star right out in front of the always-busy Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex. (Warning: image may be considered graphic)

It’s a trend that’s picked up steam ever since last summer, when someone caught one of the costumed entertainers on Hollywood Boulevard joining several others in sending a very clear – and explicit – message to Trump.

Last September, somebody drew a large yellow “X” across the top of Trump’s star.

Somebody put an X over Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/w66R3oeWW4 — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) September 10, 2015

Speculation has circulated that the Hollywood Historic Trust, which maintains the Walk Of Fame, is considering removing Trump’s star in order to avoid any more acts of vandalism.

Such a move, however, remains unlikely after the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce last summer rejected a similar effort by a group of civil rights activists to remove Bill Cosby’s star in light of continuing allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted women.

And vandalism on the Walk Of Fame may not be entirely Trump-centric: officials say a floral tribute to actress Patty Duke, who died late last month, was quickly destroyed by unknown vandals.

A post on the Walk Of Fame’s official Facebook page read: “People have no respect. Patty Duke’s memorial flowers destroyed. Shameful.”