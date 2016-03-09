Florida Mom Who Runs Pro-Gun Facebook Page Shot By Her 4-Year-Old Son

March 9, 2016 7:56 PM
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CBSLA.com)  —  A Florida mom who runs a pro-gun Facebook page was shot by her 4-year-old son Tuesday.

Jamie Gilt, 31, told deputies that she was on her way to pick up a horse when her son accidentally shot her.

The boy was not harmed in the incident.

Her Facebook page — “Jamie Gilt For Gun Sense” — works to protect and expand the Second Amendment.

Gilt said she was driving in her pickup with her son in the backseat when he got his hands on the weapon — a .45 caliber handgun — and accidentally shot her in the back.

On Monday, Gilt had boasted about her son’s ability to use a firearm. “My son gets jacked up to target shoot,” she wrote.

She was taken to a hospital in Gainesville where she is reportedly in stable condition.

