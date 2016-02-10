MAPS: LA Marathon, Olympic Marathon Trials To Cause Major Weekend Street Closures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Marathon and Olympic Marathon Trials will cause a major headache for traffic this weekend.
Each event will bring about a series of street closures throughout the greater Los Angeles area.
Below are two maps detailing the course for each race (click image to enlarge).
The 2016 Olympic Marathon Trials will be held on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.
On Sunday, participants will race in the Los Angeles Marathon. The course will take runners from Dodger Stadium to the Santa Monica Pier.
