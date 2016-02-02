Glendale Soldier Killed In Rollover Accident In Iraq

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — A U.S. Army soldier from Glendale who died while on duty in Iraq was honored Tuesday with flags lowered to half-staff over the State Capitol.
Sgt. Joseph F. Stifter, 30, died on Jan. 28 in Al Anbar Province from injuries he suffered when his armored Humvee was involved in a rollover accident.
“On behalf of all Californians, Gov. Brown and first lady Anne Gust Brown honor Sgt. Joseph F. Stifter, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation. The governor and first lady extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time,” Brown’s office said in a statement.
Stifter was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. He was a field artillery cannon crew member who joined the Army in May 2011.
Stifter’s awards and decorations include three Army Commendation Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Combat Action Badge.
“Sgt. Stifter was an exceptional Soldier and leader in our battalion,” Col. Miles Brown, commander of the 2nd ABCT, said in a statement posted on Facebook. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of the ‘Dagger’ family. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dagger brigade go to his family and friends during this difficult time. His memory will forever remain with those who served with him.”
Stifter is survived by his wife, daughter, mother and father.
One Comment