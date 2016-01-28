Former HBO Employee Pleads Guilty To Stealing Nearly $1M With Fraudulent Invoices

January 28, 2016 7:48 AM
Filed Under: fraud, HBO, Jennifer Choi, Talent Relations Manager

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former HBO employee will plead guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from the cable company by submitting fraudulent invoices.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday that Jennifer Choi agreed to enter guilty pleas to two counts of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion.

The Valley Village resident worked at HBO for 10 years, most recently as a talent relations manager.

Prosecutors say as part of her scheme, she set up a company that she used to submit bogus invoices to HBO for style and makeup services. According to court documents, the services never were provided and HBO funds went directly into a bank account she set up.

The 38-year-old could face up to 45 years in prison, though her sentence is expected to be significantly less than that.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

