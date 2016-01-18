Roy Choi Restaurant Locol Opens In Watts

WATTS (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of eager foodies lined up in Watts on Monday to grab a bite at celebrity chef Roy Choi’s newest restaurant, Locol.
The restaurant is a long-awaited culinary destination in the South L.A. neighborhood perhaps best known for the Watts riots of 50 years ago.
“There’s never been anything like this here before,” said Watts resident Suzanna Moreno.
Locol serves comfort food dishes made from scratch such as fried chicken, burgers and chili. It’s all sold for reasonable prices — either $1, $2, $3 or $4. Its motto is “revolutionary fast food.”
The food got rave reviews from some of the patient diners who waited in line for a taste.
“The fried chicken sandwich … is really delicious,” one diner said.
One Comment