Lakers GM Says Team May Retire Both 8 and 24 For Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak hinted at the possibility of the Lakers retiring both of Kobe Bryant’s numbers at a season-ticket holder event on Sunday.
“I don’t know the answer,” Kupchak said.
“Obviously it’s going to be 8, 24, or it could be both,” he added.
Bryant played the first half of his career wearing number 8, winning three championships with the Lakers, before turning to number 24, and winning his two most recent titles.
“This is a year that’s dedicated to Kobe and his farewell,” Kupchak said.
“It’s really going to be a sad moment when we look at our roster sheet, and you go down the sheet and Kobe Bryant’s name is not going to be on it,” he added.
