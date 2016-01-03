Lakers GM Says Team May Retire Both 8 and 24 For Kobe Bryant

Filed Under: 24, 8, Honor, Jersey, Kobe Bryant, Local, Mitch Kupchak, NBA, Retire, Retirement, sports
Credit: Ezra Shaw , Jed Jacobhsen.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak hinted at the possibility of the Lakers retiring both of Kobe Bryant’s numbers at a season-ticket holder event on Sunday.

“I don’t know the answer,” Kupchak said.

“Obviously it’s going to be 8, 24, or it could be both,” he added.

Bryant played the first half of his career wearing number 8, winning three championships with the Lakers, before turning to number 24, and winning his two most recent titles.

“This is a year that’s dedicated to Kobe and his farewell,” Kupchak said.

“It’s really going to be a sad moment when we look at our roster sheet, and you go down the sheet and Kobe Bryant’s name is not going to be on it,” he added.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch