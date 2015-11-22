UCLA Geology Students Visit Buckled Road In Santa Clarita

November 22, 2015 5:49 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Vasquez Canyon Road in Santa Clarita has literally come alive over the past three days.

The road has buckled and caused this deformation in just a couple of hours:

The road has left a group of UCLA geology students mystified, when on Sunday morning, UCLA professor Jeremy Boyce brought his class to see what he calls a geological phenomenon.

“There was no big rainstorm that triggered this. There was no big earthquake that triggered this,” Boyce said.

Drivers started calling California Highway Patrol about the road coming up on Thursday, and since then it has kept rising into a 200-foot strectch thats erupted by more than 15 feet in three days, stumping local engineers and geoligists.

“When we think about geology, we think about processes that happen over millions and billions of years, so the opportunity to bring students out and see something happening over a scale of hours gives them the idea that not only does geology take forever, it can also happen almost instantaneously,” Professor Boyce added.

Boyce gave his students the chance to, maybe literally, feel the earth move under their feet.

“It’s a completely different experience hearing about it in a class and then coming here and seeing it in real life, kind of watching it come to life,” UCLA student Sarah Casey said.

“We can build all these buildings, but the earth does what it does, so it kind of puts into perspective our place in the world,” UCLA student Brittany Miles added.

A reminder to drivers, Vasquez Canyon Road between Lost Creek Road and Vasquez Way is closed until further notice.

