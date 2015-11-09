Members Of UCLA Fraternity Help Make Hospital Stay Brighter For Girl Battling Cancer

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Members of a fraternity at UCLA are helping to make the hospital stay for a 12-year-old girl battling cancer a little brighter.

This all started when Lexi Brown posted a note on her hospital window asking for a pizza delivery.

Her hospital window faces the fraternity house for Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and its members answered her request and did one better: They showed up with red roses and a guitar.

Here's a quick snippet from the video that Lexi's father sent us. Words cannot describe how we feel right now. pic.twitter.com/O8LBqHFoH6 — California Delta ΣAE (@UCLA_SAE) November 5, 2015

“You know, one of our creeds is being a true gentleman, and that’s following through and making sure that we can do everything we can,” said Christian Wehrly, an SAE fraternity member.

Then, over the weekend, the fraternity decided to do even more for the seventh grader by putting Lexi’s name in lights of the roof of their frat house.

That way, when she looks out her window, it’s all that she sees.

“So, they had me turn around and look at the lights, and I saw my name on the roof,” Lexi said. “I thought it was really cool. I didn’t think that that would ever happen.”

Lexi has a sarcoma and the cancer has spread to her lungs.

Last week, the chemotherapy that she has been receiving caused her heart to fail.

She was airlifted to the hospital from her home north of Santa Barbara.

“It’s absolutely a very difficult situation, and she’s a warrior,” said Kevin Autran, the president of the SAE fraternity.

Lexi’s dad says the week has been filled with bad news, but her unexpected friendship with SAE has been the bright spot in her hospital stay.

“It gets my mind off of things and it helps pass the days,” says Lexi.

Her family is hopeful that she’ll be able to go back home to Santa Maria on Friday, but the fraternity says her name will remain in lights through the holidays.

An online fundraising page has been set-up to assist Lexi’s family with medical costs. For more information, click here.