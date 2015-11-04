Downtown LA Welcomes First Whole Foods

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Downtown Los Angeles residents and office workers on Wednesday celebrated the opening of the area’s first Whole Foods Market.
The grand opening was 10 years in the making and a welcome addition to a neighborhood that has lacked fresh grocery options, residents and office workers said. The market is at the corner of 8th Street and Grand Avenue.
“We definitely have a food desert when it comes to this kind of stuff,” said attorney Jeanette Laba, who works near the new store.
Dozens of eager people flooded the store once doors opened on Wednesday morning.
The expansive market offers some unique touches. For example, L.A. celebrity chef Roy Choi will have a restaurant, Chego, within the market. There is also a bar with beer on tap.
Attendees at the grand opening said they think it will add to the list of attractions in downtown Los Angeles, which has in recent years become a trendier location to live.
“It’s going to add to the excitement of living in downtown L.A.,” an attendee said.
