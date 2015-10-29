USC’s LA Coliseum Scheduled For $270 Million Renovation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Coliseum is in for a complete overhaul.

The University of Southern California, as part of its long-term lease agreement, unveiled its proposed preliminary plans to renovate and restore the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during a meeting Thursday with the Coliseum Commission.

The landmark venue will be receiving a $270 million renovation project scheduled to be completed before the USC Trojans’ 2019 home opener.

The renovation is intended to, “ensure that the game-day experience provides all fans options to enjoy the stadium’s new amenities while recognizing the loyalty of our life long fans”.

According to Coliseum renovation website, it will also provide USC’s football team with a first-class facility and home field advantage.

The Coliseum was built in 1923, and has been long overdue for a renovation.

Among the planned renovations are:

–Replacing every seat in the stadium and installing handrails throughout the stadium.

–Adding aisles, widening seats and increasing leg room in many sections.

–Building a new structure on the south side of the stadium that will include suites, loge boxes, club seats, a new concourse, and a new press box.

–Restoring the iconic peristyle to more closely resemble the stadium’s original design.

–Updating Wi-Fi technology throughout the venue.

–Improving audio and video, including two new large screens at the east end of the stadium.

–Adding new concession stands, and improving existing stands.

–Upgrading entry concourses.

–Installing new field and stadium lighting.

–Replacing the electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems to meet current standards.

