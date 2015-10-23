Eisner Women’s Health Center Opens In Downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LA (CBSLA.com) – The Eisner Women’s Health Center opened in Downtown Los Angeles Friday.

The facility is the largest of its kind in the L.A. area and home to one of the few labor and delivery programs using certified nurse-midwives and OB/GYNs in California.

Traneice O’Neal is receiving her prenatal care at the brand new 8,400 square-foot state-of-the-art women’s health facility located at 1513 South Grand Avenue.

She was eager to hear her unborn baby’s heartbeat. “It was exciting. I’ve been waiting to hear it for seven weeks for this,” said O’Neal.

The First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Wakeland and philanthropist Michael Eisner were on hand for the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This is really a great moment for L.A. and for women,” she said.

The health center can serve 11,000 women annually with multiple visits.

The center’s director Hilary Reyes said: “We have a special department where midwives work together with the highest-level perinatologist where we together care for these high-risk patients,”

All women are welcome regardless of their ability to pay, insurance coverage, or immigration status.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said “Nobody is turned away. They’ll have thousands of people, residents from the county, that come here that will continue to come here, and more they’ll learn about the service.”

The original Eisner Pediatric and Family Medical Center opened 95 years ago.

“You never know the effect of an early idea 15 or 20 years ago to see it blossom like this is incredible,” Eisner said.