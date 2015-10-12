Playboy Turns The Page On Fully Nude Photos In Print Edition

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — It’ll be a noticeable new chapter in the history of Playboy when the magazine no longer publishes fully nude photographs in its print edition.

Beginning next March, the New York Times says the print edition of Playboy will continue to showcase women in sexy poses, but they will no longer be fully nude.

“It’s nice they’re taking a step back and adding maybe more respect to their magazine for ladies,” Brenna White, another North Hollywood resident, said.

A recent study found Playboy’s circulation of 5.6 million in 1975 has dropped to just 800,000. A top editor at the magazine said that these days nudity is free and only a click away.

To that end, the magazine has decided to change with the times.

Playboy wants to attract millennials, those between the ages of 18 and 30-something, with in-depth interviews, investigative journalism, fiction and visual art.

The owner of a newsstand in Studio City agrees.

Because of the accessibility of nudity on the Internet and other places, they’ve seen a drop in sales of Playboy magazines and magazines like it over the years.

Playboy icon Hugh Hefner during a 2011 interview with CBS2/KCAL9 Anchor Pat Harvey said the magazine was a platform to help alter society’s conservative views on sex, politics and social equality.

“I felt from a very early age there were things in society that were wrong and that I might play some small part in changing them,” he had said.

The millennials CBS2 spoke with on Monday night said modernizing their image will be good for Playboy.

“It’s one of those things you’re at your friend’s house and their dad had it in the basement or something. I mean that’s what kinda what Playboy is to me,” Michael Maloian, a Studio City resident, said.

“People nowadays want something a little bit more tasteful to read that has some insight into how women think,” Cameron Pack, a North Hollywood resident, said.