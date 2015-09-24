Basketball Coach Accused Of Having Inappropriate Sexual Relationship With Female HS Student

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA.com) — Officials said they learned of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a high school basketball coach and one of his players on September 15.

The Alhambra Police Department says they launched an investigation on that day.

Alhambra Police Department detectives said they have learned that a walk-on coach for the girls’ basketball team at Mark Keppel High School had begun an inappropriate relationship with one of his players about a year ago.

They said their investigation revealed numerous inappropriate contacts between the coach and the player.

Based on the evidence that has been collected, Alhambra Detectives arrested Joseph Alan Kikuchi. 56. on Thursday.

Commonly referred to by his players as “Coach Joe.” Kikuchi was booked on multiple felony counts including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

His bail has not been set.

Kikuchi is scheduled to appear for an arraignment at Alhambra Superior Court on Monday.

The Alhambra Police Department was advised by the Alhambra Unified School District that Kikuchi resigned his position as a coach on September 15, the same day the rumors came to light.

The Alhambra Police Department asks anyone with information about this case — or any other possible incidents involving this suspect relating to sexual misconduct with minors — to call (626) 570-5156.