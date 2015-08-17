‘Straight Outta Compton’ Not Playing In Home City Due To Lack Of Theater

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — While the film “Straight Outta Compton” brought in over $50 million, earning the top spot over the weekend, it is not playing in the city of Compton itself.

The film depicts the late 1980s rise of gangsta rap group N.W.A. and became a box office hit in its weekend debut. However, no one is able to see the movie in the city it takes place in, because Compton has no theaters.

“It’s a low income area, it’s been heavily dis-invested in,” USC professor of sociology Manuel Pastor said. “When you live in a community that doesn’t have that kind of retail, it’s a sign that the community is devalued and people within the community feel devalued.”

Negotiations are currently happening to bring an entertainment district to the city, including a 16-screen cinema.

“Seventy percent of that would be the movie theater, and then there would be an additional thirty percent retail space,” Compton City Manager Johnny Ford said. “As they’re coming in, retailers are making in Compton, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Dr. Dre has also announced plans to donate royalties from his album to create a new arts and entertainment center for children.