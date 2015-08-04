Male Suspect Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Camp Pendleton

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the Camp Pendleton area that resulted in the death of a male suspect Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. a man claimed he was armed on Las Pulgas Road, just west of Interstate 5, leading to an hour-long stand-off.
At least one deputy opened fire on the man, according to OCSD Lt. Jeff Hallock.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not yet been released.
Further information was not immediately available.
(©2015 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)