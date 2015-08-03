Video Shows Road Rage Argument Turn Violent As Suspect Hits Man With His Own Car

HEMET (CBSLA.com) — Police have released shocking video they say shows the victim of a road rage incident being run down by his own car in Hemet.

Authorities say an argument between two men escalated into a graphic and violent confrontation on South Gilbert Street, near Thorton Avenue, Friday.

We are still attempting to identify and locate the suspects from Friday’s assault with a deadly weapon case. We are releasing the video of the incident in the hopes that someone might be able to identify the suspects. Viewer discretion is advised as the video contains graphic images. Posted by Hemet Police Department on Monday, August 3, 2015

The video, shared online by the Hemet Police Department, depicts a man bashing the window of one of two suspect’s vehicles, investigators say.

According to police, the suspect’s friend had taken the victim’s car, using the vehicle to plow into the victim head-on during a heated confrontation.

The suspects are then seen scrambling and taking off.

Angelica Parra began shooting the video on her smartphone when she heard the chaos.

She called police and went out to help the 53-year-old victim as he laid in the street unable to move.

“It was really scary. I thought he died but he didn’t,” she said. “He was saying, ‘Help me, help me. He couldn’t even move.'”

Police aren’t sure what started the road rage incident.

The suspects were still outstanding Monday evening.

Hemet police say they hope the public can help bring the men to justice.