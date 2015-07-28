LA County Lifeguards Warn Of Strong Rip Currents Along Coast

VENICE (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County lifeguards are issuing a warning to swimmers after 18 people were rescued Tuesday from a rip currents off Venice Beach.
Lifeguards say a south swell brought powerful currents to L.A. County beaches, resulting in a rescue effort just south of the Venice Pier around 3 p.m.
“They ended up rescuing 18 people, and they put them on a Baywatch Santa Monica and Baywatch Del Rey,” lifeguard Lidia Barillas said.
Lifeguards tweeted dramatic photos, warning swimmers to be careful.
“Anything more than two is considered a blitz rescue,” Barillas added. “Today, we had blitzes all up and down our beaches.”
Powerful rip currents are expected to continue through Friday.
Lifeguards are warning swimmers to remain close to towers and to ask where it’s safe to swim.
