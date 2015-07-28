CHP Communications Office Evacuated For ‘Safety Reasons’

July 28, 2015 3:38 PM
Filed Under: CBSLA, CHP, Communications, Eagle Rock, Evacuation, Safety

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA.com) — The California Highway Patrol communications office in Eagle Rock was evacuated Tuesday afternoon for “safety reasons,” according to a spokesperson.

An evacuation was ordered in the 2900 block of West Broadway around 3 p.m. after the communications office received a “suspicious call,” according to the CHP.

Sgt. Jose Nunez told CBS2/KCAL9 a “non-specific” threat was made and managers took the precautionary measure of clearing the building.

Explosive detection dogs were brought in to assess the situation.

“This is a secure facility so although the threat is being taken as a serious one, we don’t feel it’s a credible one,” Sgt. Nunez said.

Calls into the office, used as one of CHP’s dispatch centers, were being transferred to other centers in Orance County, Ventura County and the Inland Empire.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen reports there are 10 CHP stations in L.A. County. All have the ability to dispatch their own staff.

CHP also has technology to trace calls it receives. Investigators are working to trace the caller.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia