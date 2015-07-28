CHP Communications Office Evacuated For ‘Safety Reasons’

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA.com) — The California Highway Patrol communications office in Eagle Rock was evacuated Tuesday afternoon for “safety reasons,” according to a spokesperson.
An evacuation was ordered in the 2900 block of West Broadway around 3 p.m. after the communications office received a “suspicious call,” according to the CHP.
Sgt. Jose Nunez told CBS2/KCAL9 a “non-specific” threat was made and managers took the precautionary measure of clearing the building.
Explosive detection dogs were brought in to assess the situation.
“This is a secure facility so although the threat is being taken as a serious one, we don’t feel it’s a credible one,” Sgt. Nunez said.
Calls into the office, used as one of CHP’s dispatch centers, were being transferred to other centers in Orance County, Ventura County and the Inland Empire.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen reports there are 10 CHP stations in L.A. County. All have the ability to dispatch their own staff.
CHP also has technology to trace calls it receives. Investigators are working to trace the caller.
One Comment