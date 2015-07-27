Mother Arrested In Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Son In Rosemead Motel

July 27, 2015 11:58 AM
Filed Under: 8700 block of Valley Boulevard, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Male Juvenile, Rosemead

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA.com) — Deputies Monday arrested a woman in the fatal shooting of her 17-year-old son.

Authorities were sent to the Valley Hotel, located in the 8700 block of Valley Boulevard, shortly after 10 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find a handgun on the floor and a woman crying next to the body of a juvenile male shot in the upper torso.

(credit: CBS)

Lai Hang, 49, of Rosemead, was detained for questioning in the fatal shooting of her son on July 27, 2015, according to the LASD. (credit: CBS)

The victim was later identified as 17-year-old George Hang, a resident of Rosemead, according to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

Detectives detained the victim’s mother, 49-year-old Lai Hang, also a resident of Rosemead, for questioning. She was later arrested for murder and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The motive for the murder is still under investigation.

Detectives say the mother checked into Valley Hotel the night before.

Several witnesses told detectives they heard gunshots around 5:30 a.m.

Detectives said the mother did not make a 911 phone call until 10:10 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

