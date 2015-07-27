Mother Arrested In Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Son In Rosemead Motel

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA.com) — Deputies Monday arrested a woman in the fatal shooting of her 17-year-old son.
Authorities were sent to the Valley Hotel, located in the 8700 block of Valley Boulevard, shortly after 10 a.m.
Deputies arrived to find a handgun on the floor and a woman crying next to the body of a juvenile male shot in the upper torso.
The victim was later identified as 17-year-old George Hang, a resident of Rosemead, according to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.
Detectives detained the victim’s mother, 49-year-old Lai Hang, also a resident of Rosemead, for questioning. She was later arrested for murder and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
The motive for the murder is still under investigation.
Detectives say the mother checked into Valley Hotel the night before.
Several witnesses told detectives they heard gunshots around 5:30 a.m.
Detectives said the mother did not make a 911 phone call until 10:10 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
