Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Pomona Residential Neighborhood

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Police are investigating a shooting in Pomona that left one woman dead.
Officers responded to a home on Caprino Way near Lincoln Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday following multiple reports of shots fired in the area, according to a spokesperson for the Pomona Police Department.
They arrived to find two people shot in the the backseat of a car parked in the driveway of the residence.
Officers say a male victim, identified as 30-year-old Pomona resident Manuel Flores Jr., had exited the vehicle. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
A female victim, identified as 28-year-old Pomona resident Vanessa Renee Lopez, died at the scene, police say.
It was not immediately clear what the victims were doing in the backseat. Police do not know the relationship between Flores and Lopez.
Police are searching for the shooting suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pomona police.
