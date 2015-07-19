Man, 21, Drowns In Swimming Pool At Demi Moore’s Benedict Canyon Home

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — A 21-year-old man drowned in the backyard pool of the Benedict Canyon home of actress Demi Moore Sunday morning, coroner’s officials say.

A LAPD spokesperson told CBS2/KCAL9 officers responded to a water rescue in the 9700 block of Oak Pass Road around 5 a.m.

LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said emergency personnel arrived to find one person beyond medical help.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office identified the victim to CBS2/KCAL9 as Edenilson Steven Valle, of Los Angeles.

Coroner’s officials say he was with a group at a pool party and was found floating in the deep end of the pool.

Paramedics attempted CPR but were unable to resuscitate the victim, they said.

Coroner’s officials say witnesses at the scene told them Valle did not know how to swim.

At the time of this report, the death appears to be an accidental drowning, they said.

Police say Moore was not home at the time of the incident and that she is not related to the victim.

CBS2’s Greg Mills says Moore’s daughters were also not at the residence.

LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said a swimming party was being thrown by one of Moore’s assistants. He said Moore was in New York. Moore was made aware of what happened at the home early Sunday.

In a statement, Moore said, “I am in absolute shock. The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends.”

Moore in the statement said she was “out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration.”

A preliminary investigation suggests Valle was outside in the pool by himself while all other guests were inside.

Foul play is not suspected. Police are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the drowning.

A neighbor told Mills that the private street is home to many celebrities including Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum who recently bought a house there. Other more neighbors include Jon Lovitz and Jon Voight who he said have lived in the area for years.

