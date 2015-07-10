Dramatic Cellphone Video Captures Vehicle Driving In Reverse Down Busy Laurel Canyon Boulevard

MID-CITY (CBSLA.com) — A driver has been caught on camera veering through one of the city’s busiest roads for miles in reverse, and the Los Angeles Police Department says it’s investigating.

The driver started on Mulholland Drive, then drove backward for more than 2 miles along Laurel Canyon Boulevard toward Sunset Boulevard.

The LAPD is calling the incident some of the most reckless driving investigators have ever seen.

Cellphone video captured the vehicle, described as an Audi, going backward.

“This guy’s going backwards on oncoming traffic! Amazing,” a stunned witness is heard on the clip saying.

The vehicle stayed in reverse for several minutes and along windy turns, according to the footage. At one point, the car appears to almost hit a pedestrian, reported CBS2’s Peter Daut.

Several times, the Audi crosses the double-yellow lines, narrowly missing oncoming traffic. When the vehicle approaches busy Hollywood Boulevard, still in reverse, the driver maneuvers around other cars and into the left turn lane.

“It definitely was a shocker for me,” said Kevin Zanazanian, who recorded the video on his cellphone. The realtor says he first noticed the Audi around 4:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Mulholland.

He says there were two people in the car, a man behind the wheel, and a woman in the passenger seat.

“It was definitely like a movie and I just think either this individual had an argument or a fight or something or just possibly just wanted to be a cool guy,” Zanazanian said.

CBS2 showed the video to LAPD investigators, who say the driver could be arrested on numerous charges.

“Reckless driving, unsafe speed, crossing double-yellow lines, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway,” LAPD Sgt. Tito Mariano said.

Given the numerous close calls, police say it’s incredible no one was hurt.

“Imagine if it was you or your family member driving and being struck by someone doing something irresponsible,” the sergeant said.

Since the car had dealer plates, police plan to contact the dealership to track down the driver.