Conrad Hilton Sentenced To Probation, Community Service For In-Flight Outburst

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Conrad Hilton, Paris Hilton’s younger brother, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and community service for causing a disruption aboard an international flight last summer.

Hilton, 21, pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor count of “simple assault” stemming from a meltdown aboard a British Airways flight from London to Los Angeles last July 31.

Hilton was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine in connection with the outburst, in which he was restrained and handcuffed by flight attendants after calling fellow passengers “peasants” and accused the crew of “taking the peasants’ side,” according to an affidavit written by an FBI agent who investigated the disturbance.

During the nearly 11-hour flight, Hilton physically threatened two flight attendants and smoked marijuana and cigarettes in an airplane lavatory, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Schwab said.

The Hilton heir told the judge he was seeing a psychiatrist/drug counselor weekly since the incident; had attended four rehab programs, including a “dual-diagnosis program”; entered “psych wards”; and was taking medication for the “psychotic breakdown.”

Hilton’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, said his client has suffered a bad reaction to a sleeping pill, which caused his behavior on the flight.

Hilton — grandson of hotel billionaire Conrad Hilton — was arrested in a separate case last August after a high-speed chase that ended with his 2013 BMW colliding with a car and a big rig near Cathedral City, leaving him with a broken hand. He was charged with felony reckless driving and evasion of a police officer, and is expected in Riverside Superior Court in Indio July 14. He could be sentenced to three years behind bars if found guilty of all the charges in the case, officials said.

