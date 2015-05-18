Major League Soccer’s LA Football Club Announces Plans For New Stadium

Filed Under: Exposition Park, Los Angeles Football Club, Major League Soccer, MLS, Sports Arena, Stadium, Stadium Proposal
(credit: Los Angeles Football Club)

EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Football Club Monday announced new details regarding plans to build a new stadium in the Southland.

The franchise, which will join the Major League Soccer league in 2018, revealed the stadium proposal in Exposition Park on social media Sunday.

The $250 million project will be the country’s costliest privately-financed soccer stadium, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The proposal includes the demolition of the 56-year-old Sports Arena to make way for a 22,000 seat stadium including a conference center, restaurants and a soccer museum, the Times reports.

Details were announced at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Daniela Wotruba says:
    October 8, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Yo!

    What a great news I’ve acquired for you! Just take a look, you’re going to be surprised http://www.moneydynamics.nl/two.php?feff

    Daniela Wotruba

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch