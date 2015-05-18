Major League Soccer’s LA Football Club Announces Plans For New Stadium

EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Football Club Monday announced new details regarding plans to build a new stadium in the Southland.
The franchise, which will join the Major League Soccer league in 2018, revealed the stadium proposal in Exposition Park on social media Sunday.
The $250 million project will be the country’s costliest privately-financed soccer stadium, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The proposal includes the demolition of the 56-year-old Sports Arena to make way for a 22,000 seat stadium including a conference center, restaurants and a soccer museum, the Times reports.
Details were announced at an 11 a.m. news conference.
