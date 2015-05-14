After-School Coach Accused Of Inappropriately Touching 8 Elementary School Girls

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A coach at a Koreatown after-school program is accused of inappropriately touching eight girls, authorities said.
Ronnie Roman, 42, was arrested Wednesday by detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Sexually Exploited Child Unit.
Roman had reportedly been under investigation by the unit since September after a student came forward to allege that the coach at Cahuenga Elementary School, 220 S. Hobart Blvd., had touched her inappropriately on several occasions.
(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this post referred to Roman as having been employed by the LAUSD BEST After School program. That statement was incorrect and we regret the error. According to a spokeswoman with the LAUSD, “The coach is an LAUSD employee, working in the district’s ‘Beyond the Bell’ program.”)
“During the investigation, seven additional female students disclosed that Roman had also inappropriately touched them,” according to the LAPD statement.
Roman, who’s facing eight counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child, is jailed in lieu of $1.7 million bail.
Anyone with information about this case was asked to call detectives at (213) 486-0580.
