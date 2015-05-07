Lindsay Lohan Given Until May 28 To Finish Up Community Service Hours

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Actress Lindsay Lohan has completed only a fraction of the hours she is required to perform as part of her probation for a 2012 traffic crash in Santa Monica, and she has until May 28 to complete them, a judge said Thursday.

Lohan’s attorney, Shawn Holley, said Lohan, who has completed only nine of the 125 community service hours she is required to perform, was struggling to complete the hours because the work required her to travel about 90 minutes from her home, costing her $76 an hour for private transportation. She said Lohan was also limited to performing only four hours a day of community service in London. Holley also noted that Lohan is not working.

The judge agreed to allow Lohan to travel to New York and complete her community service work at the Brooklyn Community Center, where she will work with children. But the judge warned the 125 hours must be finished in three weeks.

“If it is not done by May 28, there will be consequences,” Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young said.

Santa Monica Deputy City Attorney Melanie Skehar said the 28-year-old actress could face around a year and a half in jail if she fails to complete her community service work.

Another court hearing was set for May 28.

Lohan was originally ordered to perform 240 hours of community service, which her attorney said the actress had completed, but Santa Monica prosecutors objected to the type of work the actress was doing in London, saying she was getting credit for activities such as a meet-and-greet with volunteers and a “work shadowing experience” in London with two young people who were “basically hanging out with her.”

At a hearing in February, Young agreed with prosecutors’ objections and ordered Lohan to perform another 125 hours of community service. He also extended her probation until May 28.

The actress pleaded no contest in March 2013 to reckless driving and lying to police in connection with a June 8, 2012, collision in the 1100 block of Pacific Coast Highway involving a Porsche and a dump truck. Lohan told officers she was a passenger in the car, but investigators later determined the actress was behind the wheel when the Porsche crashed into the rear of the truck.

As a result of her plea, Lohan was ordered to complete 30 days — equaling 240 hours — of community service, spend 90 days in a locked rehabilitation facility and to undergo 18 months of psychotherapy during a two-year probationary term.

