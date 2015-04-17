Police: Kings’ Jarret Stoll Arrested In Las Vegas On Suspicion Of Drug Possession

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Kings forward Jarret Stoll was arrested Friday on suspicion of possession of drugs at a Las Vegas resort swimming pool complex, police said.
Stoll, 32, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and Ecstasy (or Molly to young people) at the Wet Republic pool at the MGM Grand hotel, Las Vegas Metro police confirmed to a CBSLA sister station in Las Vegas.
Police said NHL security has been notified.
The longtime boyfriend of television sportscaster and “Dancing with the Stars” co-host Erin Andrews.
Stoll has been with the Kings since 2008 and will be an unrestricted free agent July 1. The Kings’ season ended Saturday when they failed to qualify for postseason play after winning the Stanley Cup last season.
The Kings released the following statement Friday: “We are aware of police reports out of Clark County, Nevada regarding Jarret Stoll. Our organization is concerned and has begun conducting a thorough internal investigation. While we continue to actively gather facts, we are withholding further comment at this time.”
Stoll reportedly posted a $5,000 bail and has been released from custody.
Prior to dating Andrews, Stoll was well-known for being engaged to supermodel Rachel Hunter, 13 years his senior. He reportedly broke off their engagement just six weeks before they were to tie the knot in 2009.
