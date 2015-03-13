Police: Woman Who Skipped Out On $900 Worth Of Salon Treatments Gets Nailed

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — A 28-year-old Sylmar woman was arrested after being accused of skipping out of pricey salon treatments without paying.

Last month, CBS2’s Randy Paige reported a story that was Only On 2.

A woman who called herself “Ashley” walked into De Cielo Salon and Spa in Burbank, saying she felt awful.

When all was said and done, it was the spa that felt bad.

The woman said she needed spa treatments to make her feel better. She reportedly told stylist Samantha Richards that she had an appointment, but she didn’t.

Paige reported the salon accommodated Ashley anyway, to the tune of more than $900 in treatments.

Went it came time to pay, Ashley skipped out on the bill.

Since the story came to light, the Color Lounge Salon also accused the woman of skipping out on it.

Police said Friday that Ashley is really Lavette Walter.

She is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Police said they found Walter from a tip — and it wasn’t a French-manicured one.