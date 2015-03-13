Police: Woman Who Skipped Out On $900 Worth Of Salon Treatments Gets Nailed

March 13, 2015 9:18 PM
Burbank Police are looking for this beauty client. After receiving $900 worth of work from a salon, she skipped out without paying. (credit: de Cielo Salon and Spa.)

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — A 28-year-old Sylmar woman was arrested after being accused of skipping out of pricey salon treatments without paying.

Last month, CBS2’s Randy Paige reported a story that was Only On 2.

A woman who called herself “Ashley” walked into De Cielo Salon and Spa in Burbank, saying she felt awful.

When all was said and done, it was the spa that felt bad.

The woman said she needed spa treatments to make her feel better. She reportedly told stylist Samantha Richards that she had an appointment, but she didn’t.

Paige reported the salon accommodated Ashley anyway, to the tune of more than $900 in treatments.

Went it came time to pay, Ashley skipped out on the bill.

Since the story came to light, the Color Lounge Salon also accused the woman of skipping out on it.

Police said Friday that Ashley is really Lavette Walter.

She is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Police said they found Walter from a tip — and it wasn’t a French-manicured one.

  1. Vic says:
    October 23, 2016 at 1:57 pm

    Talk about a lie

  2. Vic says:
    October 23, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    First off it was no 900 dollars this is Burbank not West Hollywood second She destroyed the girls hair and that’s why she demanded her money back they lied to cover up what they did she told they she was going to let all their customers know they offered her less then half her money back so she left then they told her we will call the police and report you ! She told them do what you have to do !! All the workers in there lied to protect their jobs claiming Lavette story was a lie this place is so corrupted !!!

    1. Jana J. Monji says:
      August 7, 2017 at 9:02 am

      According to the LA Times: The police reported Walker “has an extensive theft history.” http://www.latimes.com/tn-blr-woman-arrested-for-allegedly-receiving-lavish-hair-makeovers-then-sneaking-out-on-salon-tabs-20150313-story.html

