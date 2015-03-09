Kutcher Calls For Diaper-Changing Stations In Men’s Restrooms

March 9, 2015 1:42 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — There’s a double standard in parenting that has many dads speaking out, most recently actor Ashton Kutcher.

The 37-year-old star of “Two and a Half Men” posted on Facebook: “There are NEVER diaper changing stations in mens public restrooms. The first public men’s room that I go into that has one gets a free shout out on my FB page! ‪#‎BeTheChange‬

His empowering message for fathers is going viral. More than 200,000 people have liked the post.

On Oct. 1, Kutcher and “Jupiter Ascending” actress Mila Kunis welcomed a baby girl, Wyatt Isabelle. He’s been on several talk shows to talk about the joys of being a new parent, even referring to himself as the “baby whisperer” in an interview with Conan O’Brien.

It’s a sight “daddy blogger” Doyin Richards is familiar with when he goes out alone with his two daughters.

“Dads are more nurturing, loving and involved than they’ve ever been, but society’s not getting the memo,” Richards said.

A senator from Long Beach last year introduced legislation that would have mandated baby changing tables in both men and women’s public restrooms, but it was vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown in September.

